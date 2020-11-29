Coronavirus update, Nov. 29: More counties join Stanislaus in restrictive purple tier

Note: The Modesto Bee and McClatchy news sites have lifted the paywall on our websites for this developing story, providing critical information to readers. To support vital reporting such as this, please consider a digital subscription.

Latest facts on COVID-19 testing in Modesto area

Hospital use for COVID-19 cases again rose in Stanislaus County, which reported 125 new positive tests on Saturday.

Also Saturday, a flurry of coronavirus tier-list updates were announced by health officials, bringing greater restrictions to several Northern California counties, including San Francisco, which slid back to the state’s most-restrictive purple tier as coronavirus cases continue to surge at an exponential rate statewide.

The state reported that the county’s positivity rate stood at 10.6% on Saturday, based on 2,151 tests. The rolling seven-day average was 10.34%. The 14-day average was 10.55%. The state reported a decline in cases in Stanislaus County on Saturday, by one. That likely came from a lag in updating records.

The state requires a positivity rate of under 8 percent to advance to the next less restrictive tier in its system.

No additional deaths were reported locally in the last day. A total of 424 Stanislaus residents have died from the virus, the county Health Services Agency announced.

The county has 21,585 people who have tested positive, 222,231 who tested negative and 19,416 who are presumed recovered.

A total of 179 people were hospitalized Friday with confirmed cases of the virus, up from 172 the day before. The number was around 40 for much of early fall but has risen on most November days. Six intensive care beds for adults were available Saturday, down from nine.

The demographic breakdowns of the positive tests as of Friday:

54% are female

46% male

8% are 14 years or younger

16% are ages 15 to 24

20% are 25 to 34,

18% are 35 to 44,

15% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6% are 65 to 74

3% are 75 to 84,

2% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 64 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 7,562 positive cases

Turlock has 2,879

Ceres has 2,348

Patterson has 1,093

Riverbank has 987

Oakdale has 496

Newman has 413

Waterford has 280

Hughson has 200

Supervisorial District 5 has 1,216

District 3 has 1,139

District 2 has 913

District 1 has 451

District 4 has 142

In other nearby counties:

San Joaquin County has 502 COVID-19-related deaths among 25,675 cases.





Merced County has 179 deaths among 11,537 cases.





Tuolumne County has 981 cases and eight deaths.





Mariposa County has 128 cases and two deaths.

San Joaquin and Merced counties have not updated since Wednesday.

As of Sunday morning, there were 1,202,895 confirmed cases in California and 19,132 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 13,247,646 U.S. cases and 264,866 deaths.

From around the state, nation and world

Skyrocketing COVID-19 case numbers have triggered a mandatory three-week “Safer at Home” order for Los Angeles County. The lockdown begins on Monday and lasts through Dec. 20.

The number of coronavirus infections in the U.S. could be nearly eight times higher than current reported cases, according to a new model by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.