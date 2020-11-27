Shoppers turn out, though not in huge crowds, to Modesto mall on Black Friday

People shop at Vintage Faire Mall in Modesto, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. aalfaro@modbee.com

It was a subdued Black Friday this year, with the coronavirus pandemic keeping many shoppers home across the nation. It looked to be a similar situation at Vintage Faire Mall on Friday, with several areas of the parking lot closed off to cars and mask-wearing shoppers strolling around the shopping center. Santa Claus saw visitors using masks and social distance.

For the first time in recent years, Vintage Faire remained closed on Thanksgiving Day, opening to shoppers at 6 a.m. on Friday. Many retailers have changed their approaches to holiday shopping as COVID-19 cases are again on the rise. Deals that at one time were confined to the day after Thanksgiving have been spread out over several days and even weeks, and some retailers are encouraging people to shop online, or to use curbside pickup services.