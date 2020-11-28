Coronavirus update, Nov. 28: Stanislaus hospital use dips slightly; 164 new cases

Note: The Modesto Bee and McClatchy news sites have lifted the paywall on our websites for this developing story, providing critical information to readers. To support vital reporting such as this, please consider a digital subscription.

Latest facts on COVID-19 testing in Modesto area

Stanislaus County had a small but welcome decline in hospital use for COVID-19 cases, along with 164 more positive tests.

The state reported that the county’s positivity rate stood at 9.4% on Thursday, based on 1,744 tests. The rolling seven-day average was 12.06%. The 14-day average was 11.74%.

The state requires a positivity rate of under 8 percent to advance to the next less restrictive tier in its system.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in California and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Two more Stanislaus residents have died of the virus, for a total of 424 as of Friday, the county Health Services Agency announced.

The county has 21,460 people who have tested positive, 220,690 who tested negative and 19,307 who are presumed recovered.

A total of 172 people were hospitalized Friday with confirmed cases of the virus, down from 177 the day before. The number was around 40 for much of early fall but has risen on most November days. Nine intensive care beds for adults were available Friday, up from four.

The demographic breakdowns of the positive tests as of Friday:

54% are female

46% male

8% are 14 years or younger

16% are ages 15 to 24

20% are 25 to 34,

18% are 35 to 44,

15% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6% are 65 to 74

3% are 75 to 84,

2% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 64 percent of the positive cases.





$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER

Geographically:

Modesto has 7,562 positive cases

Turlock has 2,879

Ceres has 2,348

Patterson has 1,093

Riverbank has 987

Oakdale has 496

Newman has 413

Waterford has 280

Hughson has 200

Supervisorial District 5 has 1,216

District 3 has 1,139

District 2 has 913

District 1 has 451

District 4 has 142

In other nearby counties:

San Joaquin County has 502 COVID-19-related deaths among 25,675 cases.





Merced County has 179 deaths among 11,537 cases.





Tuolumne County has 981 cases and eight deaths.





Mariposa County has 128 cases and two deaths.

San Joaquin and Merced counties have not updated since Wednesday.

As of Saturday morning, there were 1,188,502 confirmed cases in California and 19,090 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 13,094,011 U.S. cases and 264,866 deaths.

Vintage Faire isn’t quite itself

It was a subdued Black Friday this year, with the coronavirus pandemic keeping many shoppers home across the nation. It looked to be a similar situation at Vintage Faire Mall on Friday

A different Thanksgiving for those in need

Smaller local groups stepped in to help fill some of the void left by the cancellation of the area’s larger, in-person Thanksgiving Day events that typically drew over a thousand people.

Modesto doctor: Virus really does kill

She looks at the box of dead people on her desk. It is almost full. Whenever she hears someone say that COVID-19 is not dangerous, that masks are not necessary, or that most people don’t die, she wants to invite them to visit her box of dead people.

Cases surge, vaccine looms

As COVID-19 cases shoot higher, Stanislaus County leaders don’t have many answers for bringing the surge under control. But local health officials are scrambling to prepare for a mid-December arrival of coronavirus vaccine for front line health workers.

Stanislaus jail has ‘minor’ outbreak

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department is reporting a “minor” coronavirus outbreak in its jail system. The outbreak was discovered Nov. 16 during screening required for inmates being sent to state prison.

MJC Turkey Trot goes virtual

The Turkey Trot and Gobbler Walk, which supports Modesto Junior College’s cross country and track and field programs, has gone virtual because of the pandemic.

Job creation could stall in winter

Unemployment in Stanislaus County continued to fall in October, but increased coronavirus restrictions could again cause a temporary rise in the jobless numbers as winter approaches.

How has on-campus learning gone in Oakdale?

The past five weeks in Oakdale have reinforced what most educators and families already agree upon: Distance learning doesn’t come close to in-person instruction, and there’s no 100% safe way to have children and adults on campuses.

Pandemic aggravates eating disorders

Isolation at home and the stress of the coronavirus pandemic evidently is driving a large number of referrals for people seeking help for eating disorders.

From around the state, nation and world

The U.S. may be weeks away from getting its first coronavirus vaccine approved for adults, but many parents and doctors alike wonder when children will be able to benefit from the protection it offers.

Are you an organized yet anxious person? Someone who’s prudent and diligent but tends to act on emotion? Congratulations, you might be a toilet paper hoarder. In fact, science says you probably are.

Should the government pay people to get the COVID-19 vaccine? It’s an idea making more noise lately.