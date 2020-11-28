Modesto Bee Logo
Coronavirus update, Nov. 28: Stanislaus hospital use dips slightly; 164 new cases

Stanislaus County had a small but welcome decline in hospital use for COVID-19 cases, along with 164 more positive tests.

The state reported that the county’s positivity rate stood at 9.4% on Thursday, based on 1,744 tests. The rolling seven-day average was 12.06%. The 14-day average was 11.74%.

The state requires a positivity rate of under 8 percent to advance to the next less restrictive tier in its system.

Two more Stanislaus residents have died of the virus, for a total of 424 as of Friday, the county Health Services Agency announced.

The county has 21,460 people who have tested positive, 220,690 who tested negative and 19,307 who are presumed recovered.

A total of 172 people were hospitalized Friday with confirmed cases of the virus, down from 177 the day before. The number was around 40 for much of early fall but has risen on most November days. Nine intensive care beds for adults were available Friday, up from four.

The demographic breakdowns of the positive tests as of Friday:

Geographically:

In other nearby counties:

San Joaquin and Merced counties have not updated since Wednesday.

As of Saturday morning, there were 1,188,502 confirmed cases in California and 19,090 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 13,094,011 U.S. cases and 264,866 deaths.

