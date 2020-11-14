Coronavirus
Coronavirus update, Nov. 14: Stanislaus slips again on key criteria for reopening
Latest facts on COVID-19 testing in Modesto area
Stanislaus County lost ground again on key criteria for reopening the local economy. The state reported 116 new COVID-19 cases, nearly triple the desired average of 40.
The number suggests that Stanislaus could fall back into the purple tier, the most restrictive of the four in the state rating system. The county has been in red since last month, which eased rules on business and gatherings.
The state, which offers fuller data on the number of total tests, reported that the single-day infection rate was 11.99% on Thursday, based on 967 tests. The seven-day rolling rate was 8.11%, up from 7.66% on Wednesday. The 14-day rate was 6.91%, up from 6.31%, according to the state website.
Hospitalizations of confirmed COVID patients in the five county hospitals were at 77, up from 70 on Thursday and 61 on Wednesday. The number of available adult intensive care unit beds was 13, up from 10.
The Health Services Agency reports that 18,992 residents countywide have tested positive as of Friday. Another 110,548 tested negative, and 17,795 are presumed recovered.
Deaths in the county rose by one to 411 on Friday.
Of the positive cases through Thursday:
- 54% are female
- 46% male
- 8% are 14 years or younger
- 16% are ages 15 to 24
- 20% are 25 to 34,
- 18% are 35 to 44,
- 15% are 45 to 54
- 12% are 55 to 64
- 6% are 65 to 74
- 3% are 75 to 84,
- 2% are 85 or older.
- Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 64 percent of the positive cases.
Geographically:
- Modesto has 7,036 positive cases
- Turlock has 2,673
- Ceres has 2,320
- Patterson has 991
- Riverbank has 937
- Oakdale has 460
- Newman has 381
- Waterford has 288
- Hughson has 197
- Supervisorial District 5 has 1,205
- District 3 has 1,070
- District 2 has 890
- District 1 has 420
- District 4 has 148
In other nearby counties:
- San Joaquin County has 501 COVID-19-related deaths among 23,517 cases.
- Merced County has 169 deaths among 10,374 cases.
- Tuolumne County has 467 cases and eight deaths.
- Mariposa County has 89 cases and two deaths.
As of Saturday morning, there were 1,015,813 confirmed cases in California and 18,218 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 10,745,532 U.S. cases and 244,364 deaths.
Youngest Modesto students start to return
Back in August, Modesto City Schools students had their first day of instruction this academic year. Thursday, many of the youngest of them had their first day at school.
Experts discuss what’s safe for schoolkids
Local health care professionals, who are on the front lines during the pandemic, offered their opinions about choosing a child’s learning path during this uncertain time.
Turlock has $800,000 to aid businesses
Turlock businesses facing financial hardship because of COVID-19 can apply for grants this month through one of several city programs designed to provide relief to the community.
Pandemic challenges veteran groups
As veteran groups appeal to the state to loosen restrictions on posts and halls during the COVID-19 pandemic, some local chapters have been leaning heavily on takeout and limited-seating meals to stay afloat.
County disputes state on tier
Stanislaus County was among three counties in California that were reassigned Tuesday to the most restrictive tier of the state’s blueprint for slowing the coronavirus pandemic. But county officials say the purple tier designation was a mistake.
The latest on MCS junior high return
Seventh- and eighth-graders will return to Modesto City Schools classrooms starting Jan. 19 if Stanislaus County has been in the red tier on the state’s COVID-19 monitoring list for two consecutive weeks.
Nonprofits must adapt to the times
Local nonprofits must innovate and collaborate to succeed during the coronavirus pandemic and maximize their reach across Stanislaus County, organization leaders said during a Friday webinar.
Program aids downtown businesses in Stanislaus
Turns out, there is such thing as half a free lunch. A massive injection of taxpayer-supported COVID-19 relief money is going into a program designed to help area restaurants and other retailers struggling during the pandemic.
From around the state, nation and world
Gov. Gavin Newsom and his wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom are under scrutiny for attending a birthday party with more than a dozen people in Napa County last week.
Most young adults are capable of dodging a severe case of COVID-19, but they aren’t as lucky when it comes to employment and mental health during a pandemic, research shows.
As coronavirus cases surge across the nation in spikes unseen since the pandemic began, infectious disease experts point to the lessons unlearned from a similar outbreak over a century ago.
