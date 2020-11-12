Coronavirus
Coronavirus update, Nov.12: Daily case count blows past desired level for Stanislaus
Latest facts on COVID-19 testing in Modesto area
Stanislaus County’s latest daily case count is nearly triple the level that officials say is needed to avoid another business contraction.
The state reported 110 new COVID-19 cases in the county Tuesday, blowing past the goal of no more than 40 on an average day.
Stanislaus runs the risk of slipping back into the purple tier, the most restrictive of the four on the state rating system. It advanced last month to red, which eased rules on dining, worship and other activities.
The state, which offers fuller data on the number of total tests, reported that the single-day infection rate was 12.35%, based on 890 tests. That was by far the highest rate over the past three weeks.
The seven-day rolling rate was 7.25% on Tuesday, up from 6.47% the day before. The 14-day rate was 6.05%, up from 5.72%, according to the state website.
The county Health Services Agency reports that 18,711 residents have tested positive as of Wednesday. Another 109,340 tested negative, and 17,689 are presumed recovered.
Deaths in the county increased by one to 410 on Wednesday.
Hospitalizations of confirmed COVID patients in the five county hospitals rose to 61 from 58 on Wednesday. The number of available adult intensive care unit beds was 15, up from nine.
Of the positive cases through Wednesday:
- 54% are female
- 46% male
- 8% are 14 years or younger
- 16% are ages 15 to 24
- 20% are 25 to 34,
- 18% are 35 to 44,
- 15% are 45 to 54
- 12% are 55 to 64
- 6% are 65 to 74
- 3% are 75 to 84,
- 2% are 85 or older.
- Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 64 percent of the positive cases.
Geographically:
- Modesto has 6,906 positive cases
- Turlock has 2,613
- Ceres has 2,301
- Patterson has 979
- Riverbank has 924
- Oakdale has 445
- Newman has 378
- Waterford has 283
- Hughson has 196
- Supervisorial District 5 has 1,188
- District 3 has 1,061
- District 2 has 871
- District 1 has 414
- District 4 has 147
In other nearby counties:
- San Joaquin County has 500 COVID-19-related deaths among 22,993 cases.
- Merced County has 164 deaths among 10,193 cases.
- Tuolumne County has 388 cases and eight deaths.
- Mariposa County has 88 cases and two deaths.
San Joaquin and Merced did not update their numbers Wednesday, which was Veterans Day.
As of Wednesday evening, there were 996,435 confirmed cases in California and 18,111 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 10,402,273 U.S. cases and 241,808 deaths.
