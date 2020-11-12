Coronavirus update, Nov.12: Daily case count blows past desired level for Stanislaus

Note: The Modesto Bee and McClatchy news sites have lifted the paywall on our websites for this developing story, providing critical information to readers. To support vital reporting such as this, please consider a digital subscription.

Latest facts on COVID-19 testing in Modesto area

Stanislaus County’s latest daily case count is nearly triple the level that officials say is needed to avoid another business contraction.

The state reported 110 new COVID-19 cases in the county Tuesday, blowing past the goal of no more than 40 on an average day.

Stanislaus runs the risk of slipping back into the purple tier, the most restrictive of the four on the state rating system. It advanced last month to red, which eased rules on dining, worship and other activities.

The state, which offers fuller data on the number of total tests, reported that the single-day infection rate was 12.35%, based on 890 tests. That was by far the highest rate over the past three weeks.

The seven-day rolling rate was 7.25% on Tuesday, up from 6.47% the day before. The 14-day rate was 6.05%, up from 5.72%, according to the state website.

The county Health Services Agency reports that 18,711 residents have tested positive as of Wednesday. Another 109,340 tested negative, and 17,689 are presumed recovered.

Deaths in the county increased by one to 410 on Wednesday.

Hospitalizations of confirmed COVID patients in the five county hospitals rose to 61 from 58 on Wednesday. The number of available adult intensive care unit beds was 15, up from nine.

Of the positive cases through Wednesday:

54% are female

46% male

8% are 14 years or younger

16% are ages 15 to 24

20% are 25 to 34,

18% are 35 to 44,

15% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6% are 65 to 74

3% are 75 to 84,

2% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 64 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 6,906 positive cases

Turlock has 2,613

Ceres has 2,301

Patterson has 979

Riverbank has 924

Oakdale has 445

Newman has 378

Waterford has 283

Hughson has 196

Supervisorial District 5 has 1,188

District 3 has 1,061

District 2 has 871

District 1 has 414

District 4 has 147

In other nearby counties:

San Joaquin County has 500 COVID-19-related deaths among 22,993 cases.





Merced County has 164 deaths among 10,193 cases.





Tuolumne County has 388 cases and eight deaths.





Mariposa County has 88 cases and two deaths.

San Joaquin and Merced did not update their numbers Wednesday, which was Veterans Day.

As of Wednesday evening, there were 996,435 confirmed cases in California and 18,111 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 10,402,273 U.S. cases and 241,808 deaths.

Pandemic challenges veteran groups

As veteran groups appeal to the state to loosen restrictions on posts and halls during the COVID-19 pandemic, some local chapters have been leaning heavily on takeout and limited-seating meals to stay afloat.

County disputes state on tier

Stanislaus County was among three counties in California that were reassigned Tuesday to the most restrictive tier of the state’s blueprint for slowing the coronavirus pandemic. But county officials say the purple tier designation was a mistake.

The latest on MCS junior high return

Seventh- and eighth-graders will return to Modesto City Schools classrooms starting Jan. 19 if Stanislaus County has been in the red tier on the state’s COVID-19 monitoring list for two consecutive weeks.

Nonprofits must adapt to the times

Local nonprofits must innovate and collaborate to succeed during the coronavirus pandemic and maximize their reach across Stanislaus County, organization leaders said during a Friday webinar.

Program aids downtown businesses in Stanislaus

Turns out, there is such thing as half a free lunch. A massive injection of taxpayer-supported COVID-19 relief money is going into a program designed to help area restaurants and other retailers struggling during the pandemic.

From around the state, nation and world

News this week from Pfizer pharmaceuticals of a coronavirus vaccine breakthrough is prompting Northern California healthcare providers to step up preparations for mass distribution.

As shoppers gear up for Black Friday deals, health experts recommend taking precautions to help protect against the coronavirus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a report that masks protect their wearers from the spread of COVID-19, shifting from its previous stance that masks would mostly benefit people around them.