Coronavirus update, Nov. 7: Stanislaus has multiple deaths for first time in 3 weeks

Note: The Modesto Bee and McClatchy news sites have lifted the paywall on our websites for this developing story, providing critical information to readers. To support vital reporting such as this, please consider a digital subscription.

Latest facts on COVID-19 testing in Modesto area

Stanislaus County announced multiple deaths to the virus Friday for the first time since Oct. 16. Two more residents died, for a total of 407.

The daily toll has ranged from zero to two over the past month, compared with as many as 14 during the summer surge.

The state reported that 80 new cases were added Thursday, twice the desired number if the county is to make progress on reopening the local economy.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in California and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Stanislaus advanced last month out of the purple tier and into the less-restrictive red tier. It has to maintain low rates and per capita numbers in order to stay there or advance to orange.

According to the state dashboard, which differs from the county dashboard in that it reports more negative tests, the single-day positivity rate was 8.6% on Thursday. That is the highest single-day infection rate in recent weeks. That is based on 80 positive cases out of 930 tests. The rolling 14-day positivity rate was 5.25%.

As of Friday, the county Health Services Agency said 18,286 residents have tested positive, 106,811 tested negative and 17,442 are presumed recovered.

The number of COVID-19 patients in the five Stanislaus County hospitals was at 53 on Friday, versus 54 on Thursday. The county had 10 intensive care beds available for adults, up from four.

covid map 1027

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Of the positive cases:

54% are female

46% male

7% are 14 years or younger

16% are ages 15 to 24

21% are 25 to 34,

18% are 35 to 44,

15% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6% are 65 to 74

3% are 75 to 84,

2% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 64 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 6,765 positive cases

Turlock has 2,489

Ceres has 2,249

Patterson has 947

Riverbank has 905

Oakdale has 434

Newman has 372

Waterford has 279

Hughson has 190

Supervisorial District 5 has 1,121

District 3 has 1,029

District 2 has 840

District 1 has 398

District 4 has 134

In other nearby counties:

San Joaquin County has 494 COVID-19-related deaths among 22,635 cases.





Merced County has 164 deaths among 9,982 cases.





Tuolumne County has 329 cases and eight deaths.





Mariposa County has 81 cases and two deaths.

As of Friday evening, there were 964,396 confirmed cases in California and 17,938 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 9,740,112 U.S. cases and 236,099 deaths.

Program aids downtown businesses in Stanislaus

Turns out, there is such thing as half a free lunch. A massive injection of taxpayer-supported COVID-19 relief money is going into a program designed to help area restaurants and other retailers struggling during the pandemic.

Latest on Stanislaus tier status

A state evaluation found that Stanislaus County has an increase in coronavirus transmission that could trigger tighter restrictions on businesses and activities.

Outbreak at Modesto nursing facility claims 17 lives

A COVID-19 outbreak infected 17 patients and led to 13 deaths among patients at Casa de Modesto, a skilled nursing facility in Modesto, California.

Paltry Velvet fine a slap in the face to compliant restaurants

It’s outrageous that Velvet Grill & Creamery got away with paying only $10,000 for openly flouting COVID-19 public health directives, diners’ safety and the law., according to The Bee’s Editorial Board.

Velvet Creamery, Tru-Fitness pay city fines

The owner of the Velvet Grill & Creamery has paid Modesto to settle the action the city brought against its two restaurants for serving customers indoors in violation of public health restrictions put in place to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

Some craft fairs will skip 2020

If your holiday traditions include browsing the craft fairs that normally take place in the region in November, options will be limited this year.

Latest help for homeless totals $22.8 million





Providers that run emergency shelters, conduct homeless outreach and house homeless people in Stanislaus County and its cities are in line to receive nearly $22.8 million from the CARES Act, the federal stimulus designed to respond to the new coronavirus pandemic.

From around the state, nation and world

Droplets from coughing can travel more than 6 feet outdoors and have the potential to be a greater transmission risk for shorter adults and children, a new simulation study found.

The major increase in COVID-19 cases is causing several major grocery store chains to limit the amount of toilet paper and other items people can purchase, news outlets report.