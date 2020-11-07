Modesto Bee Logo
Coronavirus update, Nov. 7: Stanislaus has multiple deaths for first time in 3 weeks

Latest facts on COVID-19 testing in Modesto area

Stanislaus County announced multiple deaths to the virus Friday for the first time since Oct. 16. Two more residents died, for a total of 407.

The daily toll has ranged from zero to two over the past month, compared with as many as 14 during the summer surge.

The state reported that 80 new cases were added Thursday, twice the desired number if the county is to make progress on reopening the local economy.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Stanislaus advanced last month out of the purple tier and into the less-restrictive red tier. It has to maintain low rates and per capita numbers in order to stay there or advance to orange.

According to the state dashboard, which differs from the county dashboard in that it reports more negative tests, the single-day positivity rate was 8.6% on Thursday. That is the highest single-day infection rate in recent weeks. That is based on 80 positive cases out of 930 tests. The rolling 14-day positivity rate was 5.25%.

As of Friday, the county Health Services Agency said 18,286 residents have tested positive, 106,811 tested negative and 17,442 are presumed recovered.

The number of COVID-19 patients in the five Stanislaus County hospitals was at 53 on Friday, versus 54 on Thursday. The county had 10 intensive care beds available for adults, up from four.

Of the positive cases:

Geographically:

In other nearby counties:

As of Friday evening, there were 964,396 confirmed cases in California and 17,938 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 9,740,112 U.S. cases and 236,099 deaths.

Program aids downtown businesses in Stanislaus

Turns out, there is such thing as half a free lunch. A massive injection of taxpayer-supported COVID-19 relief money is going into a program designed to help area restaurants and other retailers struggling during the pandemic.

Latest on Stanislaus tier status

A state evaluation found that Stanislaus County has an increase in coronavirus transmission that could trigger tighter restrictions on businesses and activities.

Outbreak at Modesto nursing facility claims 17 lives

A COVID-19 outbreak infected 17 patients and led to 13 deaths among patients at Casa de Modesto, a skilled nursing facility in Modesto, California.

Paltry Velvet fine a slap in the face to compliant restaurants

It’s outrageous that Velvet Grill & Creamery got away with paying only $10,000 for openly flouting COVID-19 public health directives, diners’ safety and the law., according to The Bee’s Editorial Board.

Velvet Creamery, Tru-Fitness pay city fines

The owner of the Velvet Grill & Creamery has paid Modesto to settle the action the city brought against its two restaurants for serving customers indoors in violation of public health restrictions put in place to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

Some craft fairs will skip 2020

If your holiday traditions include browsing the craft fairs that normally take place in the region in November, options will be limited this year.

Latest help for homeless totals $22.8 million

Providers that run emergency shelters, conduct homeless outreach and house homeless people in Stanislaus County and its cities are in line to receive nearly $22.8 million from the CARES Act, the federal stimulus designed to respond to the new coronavirus pandemic.

From around the state, nation and world

Droplets from coughing can travel more than 6 feet outdoors and have the potential to be a greater transmission risk for shorter adults and children, a new simulation study found.

The major increase in COVID-19 cases is causing several major grocery store chains to limit the amount of toilet paper and other items people can purchase, news outlets report.

