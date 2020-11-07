Coronavirus
Coronavirus update, Nov. 7: Stanislaus has multiple deaths for first time in 3 weeks
Latest facts on COVID-19 testing in Modesto area
Stanislaus County announced multiple deaths to the virus Friday for the first time since Oct. 16. Two more residents died, for a total of 407.
The daily toll has ranged from zero to two over the past month, compared with as many as 14 during the summer surge.
The state reported that 80 new cases were added Thursday, twice the desired number if the county is to make progress on reopening the local economy.
Stanislaus advanced last month out of the purple tier and into the less-restrictive red tier. It has to maintain low rates and per capita numbers in order to stay there or advance to orange.
According to the state dashboard, which differs from the county dashboard in that it reports more negative tests, the single-day positivity rate was 8.6% on Thursday. That is the highest single-day infection rate in recent weeks. That is based on 80 positive cases out of 930 tests. The rolling 14-day positivity rate was 5.25%.
As of Friday, the county Health Services Agency said 18,286 residents have tested positive, 106,811 tested negative and 17,442 are presumed recovered.
The number of COVID-19 patients in the five Stanislaus County hospitals was at 53 on Friday, versus 54 on Thursday. The county had 10 intensive care beds available for adults, up from four.
Of the positive cases:
- 54% are female
- 46% male
- 7% are 14 years or younger
- 16% are ages 15 to 24
- 21% are 25 to 34,
- 18% are 35 to 44,
- 15% are 45 to 54
- 12% are 55 to 64
- 6% are 65 to 74
- 3% are 75 to 84,
- 2% are 85 or older.
- Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 64 percent of the positive cases.
Geographically:
- Modesto has 6,765 positive cases
- Turlock has 2,489
- Ceres has 2,249
- Patterson has 947
- Riverbank has 905
- Oakdale has 434
- Newman has 372
- Waterford has 279
- Hughson has 190
- Supervisorial District 5 has 1,121
- District 3 has 1,029
- District 2 has 840
- District 1 has 398
- District 4 has 134
In other nearby counties:
- San Joaquin County has 494 COVID-19-related deaths among 22,635 cases.
- Merced County has 164 deaths among 9,982 cases.
- Tuolumne County has 329 cases and eight deaths.
- Mariposa County has 81 cases and two deaths.
As of Friday evening, there were 964,396 confirmed cases in California and 17,938 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 9,740,112 U.S. cases and 236,099 deaths.
From around the state, nation and world
Droplets from coughing can travel more than 6 feet outdoors and have the potential to be a greater transmission risk for shorter adults and children, a new simulation study found.
The major increase in COVID-19 cases is causing several major grocery store chains to limit the amount of toilet paper and other items people can purchase, news outlets report.
