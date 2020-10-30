Holiday craft fairs take hit from pandemic in Modesto region. Which ones will be held?

Many holiday craft fairs have been canceled this year due to the pandemic. aalfaro@modbee.com

If your holiday traditions include browsing the craft fairs that normally take place in the region in November, options will be limited this year.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused many of the usual yuletide fairs to cancel for 2020. Still, browsing will go on at a few locations.

Two of the biggest events in downtown Modesto, Mod Shop and the Dickens Faire, won’t be held.

Mod Shop has attracted crowds since it began in 2013 as a place for local artisans to peddle their wares along J Street. Co-organizer Kate Trompetter said in an email that they put off making a decision to consider other options, but in the end decided it was best to cancel.

“Eventually we just knew we couldn’t responsibly pull it off. Even a reduced capacity event felt like too big a risk,” she said. “And second to the public’s health and safety, we also had our makers in mind and the many months of planning and making they (and we) put into pulling this event off.”

The McHenry Mansion Foundation decided against putting on the Dickens Faire, usually held inside and outside the mansion along 15th Street, according to an email from the city of Modesto spokesman Thomas Reeves.

Also canceled, according to its website, is the Country Folk Art Craft Show, which has set up shop at the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds in Turlock for several years.

The Carnegie Winter Artisan Market & Art Around Town in Turlock will not be held, as well.

“...we feel it would be unwise to put time into planning something that would likely be running afoul of public health guidelines,” Carnegie Arts Center Director Lisa McDermott said in an email.

Riverbank also has canceled its annual holiday fair, according to a call to the city. And the annual event at the Tuolumne River Lodge has been canceled, board member Lenora Caulton said.

Some holiday fairs will be held

But some holiday shopping events still can be found in the Modesto and Mother Lode regions, according to their Facebook pages, websites or email submissions, including:

“O CHRISTMAS TREE” HOLIDAY BAZAAR – Nov. 6-7: Handmade arts and crafts. Soup for purchase in to-go containers only. Social distancing and masks required. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Grace Lutheran Church Spirit Center gym, 617 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto. 209-522-8890.

THE CRAFTY CHICS ROAD SHOW – Nov. 21: Vintage, handcrafted items. Face masks and social distancing will be required. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Calaveras County Fairgrounds, Angels Camp. $2 admission. www.facebook.com/craftychicksroadshow.

HUGHSON ARTS & CRAFTS FAIRE – Nov. 20-21: 20th Century Club’s annual event. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. St. Anthony’s Church, 7820 Fox Road, Hughson. 20thcenturyartsandcraftsfair.com.

COWBOY CHRISTMAS – Nov. 28: Oakdale Cowboy Museum holiday event. COVID-19 guidelines will be enforced. 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Cowboy Museum, 355 East F St., Oakdale. www.thecowboymuseum.org/santa-.

Organizations or churches holding craft fairs can email details to scene@modbee.com to be added to this list of events online at www.modbee.com.