Coronavirus update, Oct. 23: Stanislaus reports most new cases in nearly 2 weeks

Latest facts on COVID-19 testing in Modesto area

Stanislaus County added 53 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the most since the 64 positive tests announced Oct. 9.

The county Health Services Agency reported a single death for the fourth straight day, for a total of 395 residents lost to the pandemic.

Total cases have reached 17,455, along with 99,211 people who have tested negative and 16,797 who are presumed recovered.

Thursday’s positive rate of 9.63% was up from 5.63% on Wednesday and more than triple the 2.74% on Tuesday. The rolling seven-day average was 7.09% on Thursday, up from 6.72% the day before. The 14-day average was 7.64%, down from 7.9%. The rate since data collection began in March was 15%.

The county’s five hospitals had 39 confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, down from 44 on Wednesday. The autumn numbers compare with 200-plus patients on many summer days. The number of available intensive-care beds for adults was at 10 on Thursday, down from 12.

In the first update Tuesday since leaving the move restrictive purple tier a week ago, Stanislaus County was able to meet the criteria for staying in the red status of California’s “slow and stringent” coronavirus reopening program.

The county’s adjusted case rate was reported Tuesday as 6 per 100,000 population, below the 7 per 100,000 maximum for the red tier. The county easily met the state criteria for test positivity criteria. It was 4.3 percent countywide and 4.7 percent in low-income neighborhoods that were disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 outbreaks.

The state’s red tier requirement for test positivity is 8 percent or less.

Stanislaus County must remain in the red tier for another week before schools are eligible to open for all grade levels.

The county has not updated its demographic data since Oct. 8. Details on the positive cases as of that date:

54% are female

46% male

7% are 14 years or younger

16% are ages 15 to 24

21% are 25 to 34,

18% are 35 to 44,

15% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6% are 65 to 74

3% are 75 to 84,

2% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 64 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 6,461 positive cases

Turlock has 2,322

Ceres has 2,160

Riverbank has 863

Patterson has 857

Oakdale has 398

Newman has 348

Waterford has 265

Hughson has 169

Supervisorial District 5 has 1,101

District 3 has 977

District 2 has 760

District 1 has 374

District 4 has 124

In other nearby counties as of Thursday:

San Joaquin County has 488 COVID-19-related deaths among 21,528 cases.





Merced County has 154 deaths among 9,439 cases.





Tuolumne County has 262 cases and four deaths.





Mariposa County has 78 cases and two deaths.

As of Thursday evening, there were 893,597 confirmed cases in California and 17,256 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 8,404,743 U.S. cases and 223,000 deaths.

There has been some movement on the reopening of schools in previous weeks, with some having applied for waivers through the Stanislaus County Office of Education. Here also is the state list, which includes Stanislaus private schools seeking waiver approvals.

From around the state, nation and world

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved the antiviral drug remdesivir for the treatment of hospitalized coronavirus patients in the U.S. — the first and only approved COVID-19 treatment as of yet.

A Texas woman in her 30s died from COVID-19 while sitting on an airplane waiting to take off, Dallas County officials said. The woman died in July while on a flight from Arizona to Texas, NBC DFW and other media outlets reported.