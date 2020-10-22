Coronavirus update, Oct. 22: Stanislaus announces 394th death. Cases reach 17,403

Note: The Modesto Bee and McClatchy news sites have lifted the paywall on our websites for this developing story, providing critical information to readers. To support vital reporting such as this, please consider a digital subscription.

Latest facts on COVID-19 testing in Modesto area

Stanislaus County announced its 394th death to COVID-19 on Wednesday and 49 new cases.

The total number of positive tests now stands at 17,403, the county Health Services Agency said. It lists another 98,723 residents who have tested negative and 16,771 who are presumed recovered.

Wednesday’s positive rate of 5.63% more than doubled the 2.74% on Tuesday. The rolling seven-day average was 6.72%, down from 7.27%. The 14-day average was 7.9%, down from 8.11%. The rate since data collection began in March was 15.1%.

The county’s five hospitals had 44 confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday, up from 41 on Tuesday. The number of available intensive-care beds for adults remained at 12.

In the first update Tuesday since leaving the move restrictive purple tier a week ago, Stanislaus County was able to meet the criteria for staying in the red status of California’s “slow and stringent” coronavirus reopening program.

The county’s adjusted case rate was reported Tuesday as 6 per 100,000 population, below the 7 per 100,000 maximum for the red tier. The county easily met the state criteria for test positivity criteria. It was 4.3 percent countywide and 4.7 percent in low-income neighborhoods that were disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 outbreaks.

The state’s red tier requirement for test positivity is 8 percent or less.

Stanislaus County must remain in the red tier for another week before schools are eligible to open for all grade levels.

The county has not updated its demographic data since Oct. 8. Details on the positive cases as of that date:

54% are female

46% male

7% are 14 years or younger

16% are ages 15 to 24

21% are 25 to 34,

18% are 35 to 44,

15% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6% are 65 to 74

3% are 75 to 84,

2% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 64 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 6,461 positive cases

Turlock has 2,322

Ceres has 2,160

Riverbank has 863

Patterson has 857

Oakdale has 398

Newman has 348

Waterford has 265

Hughson has 169

Supervisorial District 5 has 1,101

District 3 has 977

District 2 has 760

District 1 has 374

District 4 has 124

In other nearby counties as of Wednesday:

San Joaquin County has 488 COVID-19-related deaths among 21,473 cases.





Merced County has 154 deaths among 9,415 cases.





Tuolumne County has 258 cases and four deaths.





Mariposa County has 78 cases and two deaths.

As of Thursday morning, there were 887,658 confirmed cases in California and 17,192 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 8,333,387 U.S. cases and 222,220 deaths.

There has been some movement on the reopening of schools in previous weeks, with some having applied for waivers through the Stanislaus County Office of Education. Here also is the state list, which includes Stanislaus private schools seeking waiver approvals.

Modesto and Kansas experts offer Halloween advice

An online forum Wednesday featured expert advice on how to safely celebrate Halloween and Dia de Los Muertos. One speaker was Dr. ChrisAnna Mink, a Modesto Bee health reporter. The other was Dr. Danielle Johnson, a clinical psychologist with the University of Kansas Health System. McClatchy newsrooms teamed up for the event.

Timely story from Modesto family wracked by suicide

Mitchell Brownlee was only 21 when the Modesto native took his own life in 2016. His family shared his story at a time when COVID-19 has added new stresses for vulnerable people.

MCS tweaks plan for K-6 reopening

With a few revisions, the Modesto City Schools Board of Education on Monday night approved submitting an updated waiver application to reopen elementary schools for in-person learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest on high school sports

With a little over two months before the start of the high school sports season in Stanislaus County, questions remain whether games will be played amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Taiwanese Chamber helps with masks

In what county CEO Jody Hayes called “a really, really nice surprise for us here in Stanislaus County,” a donation of 10,000 medical masks from the Taiwanese Chamber of Commerce San Francisco Bay Area was received in downtown Modesto on Thursday.

Modesto Christian pauses K-6 return

Modesto Christian School has returned to distance learning for all students for two weeks following positive COVID-19 tests for some of the employees.

Medicare enrollment goes virtual

Coronavirus precautions have eliminated popular forums normally held in October to help seniors in Stanislaus County make changes to Medicare coverage for the coming year.

COVID-19: Stanislaus County churches can open indoor services

Places of worship can reopen now with limited capacity across Stanislaus County since its move to red tier status in California’s coronavirus reopening plan.

From around the state, nation and world

Seven in 10 voters support another $2 trillion stimulus package to help out state and local governments, as well as residents, during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new poll.

New research out of Pennsylvania found that certain oral antiseptics and mouthwashes can inactivate human coronaviruses similar to the novel coronavirus. But no studies to date have tested how rinses actually interact with the novel coronavirus inside a person’s mouth; all of them have been confined to controlled laboratory settings.

States with Democrats in power have controlled the spread of the coronavirus better than their Republican counterparts, according to a new study at the University of North Carolina.