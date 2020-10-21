Coronavirus update, Oct. 21: Stanislaus deaths at 393; positive rate at 2-week low

Note: The Modesto Bee and McClatchy news sites have lifted the paywall on our websites for this developing story, providing critical information to readers. To support vital reporting such as this, please consider a digital subscription.

Latest facts on COVID-19 testing in Modesto area

Stanislaus County on Tuesday had its lowest COVID-19 positive rate in two weeks, and just 13 new cases. The county reported another death, raising the total to 393.

Tuesday’s positive rate of 2.74% was the lowest since the the 1.74% on Oct. 6. The rate was 9.78% on Monday. The rolling seven-day average was 7.27% on Tuesday, down from 7.69% the day before. The 14-day average was 8.11%, up from 8.04%. The rate since data collection began in March was 15.1%.

The 13 new cases raised the total to 17,354. Another 97,902 residents have tested negative, and 16,729 are presumed recovered.

The county’s five hospitals had 41 confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, down from 45 on Monday. The number of available intensive-care beds for adults dropped from 21 to 12.

In the first update Tuesday since leaving the move restrictive purple tier a week ago, Stanislaus County was able to meet the criteria for staying in the red status of California’s “slow and stringent” coronavirus reopening program.

The county’s adjusted case rate was reported Tuesday as 6 per 100,000 population, below the 7 per 100,000 maximum for the red tier. The county easily met the state criteria for test positivity criteria. It was 4.3 percent countywide and 4.7 percent in low-income neighborhoods that were disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 outbreaks.

The state’s red tier requirement for test positivity is 8 percent or less.

Stanislaus County must remain in the red tier for another week before schools are eligible to open for all grade levels.

The county has not updated its demographic data since Oct. 8. Details on the positive cases as of that date:

54% are female

46% male

7% are 14 years or younger

16% are ages 15 to 24

21% are 25 to 34,

18% are 35 to 44,

15% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6% are 65 to 74

3% are 75 to 84,

2% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 64 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 6,461 positive cases

Turlock has 2,322

Ceres has 2,160

Riverbank has 863

Patterson has 857

Oakdale has 398

Newman has 348

Waterford has 265

Hughson has 169

Supervisorial District 5 has 1,101

District 3 has 977

District 2 has 760

District 1 has 374

District 4 has 124

In other nearby counties as of Tuesday:

San Joaquin County has 484 COVID-19-related deaths among 21,436 cases.





Merced County has 153 deaths among 9,386 cases.





Tuolumne County has 257 cases and four deaths.





Mariposa County has 78 cases and two deaths.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 884,739 confirmed cases in California and 17,069 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 8,275,066 U.S. cases and 221,083 deaths.

There has been some movement on the reopening of schools in previous weeks, with some having applied for waivers through the Stanislaus County Office of Education. Here also is the state list, which includes Stanislaus private schools seeking waiver approvals.

MCS tweaks plan for K-6 reopening

With a few revisions, the Modesto City Schools Board of Education on Monday night approved submitting an updated waiver application to reopen elementary schools for in-person learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hear from our Dr. Mink about safe Halloween

Halloween and Dia de Los Muertos are fast approaching, and we know there are questions about what is safe for celebrating. McClatchy newsrooms are planning a livestreamed digital event on October 21 with Dr. ChrisAnna Mink to answer some of your questions.

The latest on high school sports

With a little over two months before the start of the high school sports season in Stanislaus County, questions remain whether games will be played amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Taiwanese Chamber helps with masks

In what county CEO Jody Hayes called “a really, really nice surprise for us here in Stanislaus County,” a donation of 10,000 medical masks from the Taiwanese Chamber of Commerce San Francisco Bay Area was received in downtown Modesto on Thursday.

Modesto Christian pauses K-6 return

Modesto Christian School has returned to distance learning for all students for two weeks following positive COVID-19 tests for some of the employees.

Medicare enrollment goes virtual

Coronavirus precautions have eliminated popular forums normally held in October to help seniors in Stanislaus County make changes to Medicare coverage for the coming year.

COVID-19: Stanislaus County churches can open indoor services

Places of worship can reopen now with limited capacity across Stanislaus County since its move to red tier status in California’s coronavirus reopening plan.

Modesto expands pandemic career training

Modesto residents can look to two local schools for training in coding and mechanics, as regional institutions seek to teach more workers in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Crowd packs hearing for Velvet Grill & Creamery

Modesto could not hold the Velvet Grill & Creamery’s Tuesday appeal of the city fining it for not following the new coronavirus restrictions after the restaurant’s supporters packed the hearing, exceeding its physically distanced seating capacity.

From around the state, nation and world

California public health officials released COVID-19 reopening guidelines for theme parks and stadiums on Tuesday, and it appears that major theme parks like Disneyland and Six Flags won’t be reopening any time soon.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a new guidance urging passengers on trains, planes and other public transportation to wear face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19.

A new study of thousands of personal wills, parish registers and other documents on deaths over a 300-year span reveals that plague outbreaks in England spread four times faster in the 17th century than they did in the 14th century.