Coronavirus update, Oct. 17: Stanislaus deaths reach 391; another 38 positive tests

Latest facts on COVID-19 testing in Modesto area

Deaths to COVID-19 rose by two to 391 in Stanislaus County, the Health Services Agency said Friday. Its last day without at least one reported death was Sept. 13.

Positive tests rose by 38 to 17,198 as of Friday. The county also has 95,632 residents who have tested negative and 16,575 who are presumed recovered.

Friday’s positive rate of 9.8% was up from 6.99% on Thursday. The rolling seven-day average was 8.18%. The 14-day average was 8.24%. The rate since data collection began in March was 15.2%.

The county’s five hospitals had 39 confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday, unchanged from the day before. The number of available intensive-care beds for adults was at 16, up from 12.

The county moved Tuesday from the purple to the red tier in the state ranking system, indicating that COVID-19 is no longer “widespread” but is still “substantial.” This allows, for example, indoor dining and worship with several safeguards.

The county has not updated its demographic data since Oct. 8. Details on the positive cases as of that date:

54% are female

46% male

7% are 14 years or younger

16% are ages 15 to 24

21% are 25 to 34,

18% are 35 to 44,

15% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6% are 65 to 74

3% are 75 to 84,

2% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 64 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 6,461 positive cases

Turlock has 2,322

Ceres has 2,160

Riverbank has 863

Patterson has 857

Oakdale has 398

Newman has 348

Waterford has 265

Hughson has 169

Supervisorial District 5 has 1,101

District 3 has 977

District 2 has 760

District 1 has 374

District 4 has 124

In other nearby counties as of Friday:

San Joaquin County has 484 COVID-19-related deaths among 21,187 cases.





Merced County has 152 deaths among 9,314 cases.





Tuolumne County has 249 cases and four deaths.





Mariposa County has 78 cases and two deaths.

As of Friday evening, there were 871,783 confirmed cases in California and 16,923 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 8,050,420 U.S. cases and 218,602 deaths.

There has been some movement on the reopening of schools in previous weeks, with some having applied for waivers through the Stanislaus County Office of Education. Here also is the state list, which includes Stanislaus private schools seeking waiver approvals.

