Stanislaus County approved for less restrictive coronavirus tier. Businesses to reopen.

Stanislaus County was approved Tuesday for the less restrictive red tier in the state’s coronavirus reopening strategy, meaning a number of business sectors can reopen or expand capacity for serving customers.

Jody Hayes, county chief executive, said at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting the county’s status changed from the most restrictive purple tier to red at about 11:26 a.m. Hayes said restaurants that were prepared could immediately serve lunch to diners.

The new status allows indoor restaurant dining at 25 percent capacity. Retail stores and shopping centers can expand to 50 percent capacity and fitness centers and yoga studios can now open at 10 percent capacity.

The relaxed restrictions also give new life to movie theaters at 25 percent capacity or 100 people maximum, whichever is less; museums and zoos (25 percent), personal care services and tattoo and piercing shops.

Worship services may resume indoors at 25 percent capacity or a 100-person cap and weddings can be held indoors within the rules.

All businesses are required to follow safety precautions including masks, enhanced cleaning protocols and more.

The Modesto Bee will have more on this developing story.