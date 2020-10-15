Employee COVID-19 positive at Modesto’s Village One Raley’s; store closes for cleaning

The Raley’s in Village One Plaza. Modesto Bee

The Raley’s supermarket in Village One in north Modesto closed this afternoon for cleaning after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Chelsea Minor, spokeswoman for the Central Valley grocery chain, said one staff member at the Floyd Avenue location contracted the virus and the store was closed at 12:30 p.m. Thursday for a deep cleaning. It is slated to reopen at 4 p.m. Thursday.

“Out of an abundance of caution, our procedure for all positive cases, where the employee has reported to work within 72 hours is to close the store for cleaning,” she said in an email statement about the closure. “A third-party sanitation company is at the store completing a comprehensive cleaning. The store closed at 12:30 pm (today) and will reopen at 4pm.”

Minor said currently the Village One site is the only in the chain to close and have an employee test positive. She said the store’s “enhanced sanitation procedures” were followed in its regular cleaning since the staff member last reported to work.

Raley’s is based out of Sacramento and operates 78 Raley’s supermarkets as well as a number of Bel Air and Nob Hill Foods stores across largely Northern and Central California.

Since the pandemic started changing daily life in March, a number of valley businesses and supermarkets have closed for cleaning after employees tested positive. Save Mart has had to close stores in Ceres and Riverbank after staff tested positive. And chains from Walmart to Walgreens and beyond have grappled with how to handle exposure at their work sites.