Wine thoughts and odd lots

I always have a bit of this and that I’d like to share but never enough room. For example, I get comments from readers and here’s one from Merced:

“Mr. Wine Line,

I have a set routine when I go to Costco … I never take a cart in! That way, I will only buy what I can carry in my arms. Yesterday, I went into Costco to purchase a 2-pack of Quaker Granola and a big bottle of olive oil. After picking up the granola I spotted some needed sweat socks and grabbed a big pack. With still some “holding room” I went over to the wine department. I picked three bottles of red wine, put the socks in my shirt, hung the granola over my forearm and very carefully carried my purchases to the checkout stand. Just as I was about to reach the line I saw an empty cart and dumped the goods safely into it. With such luck, I pointed it to the closest stand ... and then, for some unknown reason, I made a U-turn and pushed the cart back to the wine department and ended selecting a few more bottles of red … a little over a case! My checkout bill was $263.24.”

My response: “Been there, done that! “ The Navigator sends me with a very serious list, and wine is serious, so I include it. I pick up a few bottles of Terra D’ Oro Amador Zinfandel and La Crema Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir and here’s why: The Zinfandel lists for $18. Markets sell it for around $13. Costco’s price is $9.95. La Crema lists for $24 but markets price it around $20. Costco’s price is $16.95. Both get 90-plus ratings and are consistent medal winners. And that is a deal.

Desperately need a vacation?

Santa Cruz Vintner’s Festival is May 22-23 (scmwa.com). Anderson Valley hosts Pinot Month May 14-16 (avwines.com). Lake County’s Passport features 18 wineries and is good for all of 2021 (lakecountywineries.org). And to see what’s up in Lodi go to visitlodi.com. Read up, make reservations, get out of Dodge and have fun!

The rose dilemma

This is my pet peeve. Why don’t stores mark down older vintages and make room for the new releases? Stores are still trying to sell 5-year-old pinkies. Recent medal winners are 2019s and 2020s. I bought six 2018s at the GO for $23 and that is a steal. We’ll have a blind tasting, friends will bring munchies and I’ll let you know if our palates say “buy more.” Cheers!

