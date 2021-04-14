Affordable wine competition winners

The goal in 2007, when I started writing this column, was to make it consumer friendly. In other words, keeping wine simple. Wine doesn’t have to be complicated. It is fermented grape juice and it has been around for thousands of years. This is my bottom line, trust your palate. Find a wine that you like, one you can afford and then drink it. Enjoy it. That’s it.

For the consumer, the cost of wine is a factor. The annual San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition is consumer friendly. Wines are judged within certain price levels. Entries for this year’s competition came from 30 states, as well as Mexico, with nearly 5,700 wines and 50 judges. Here are some Best of Class (BC) and Double Gold (DG) winners under $20. You’ll find them in local markets and, yes, that’s where I shop.

Sparkling: DG Korbel Russian River Natural, $16; Domain Chandon Brut $19.

Sauvignon Blanc: BC Unruly 2019, $13.95; DG- Gnarly Head 2019, $12; Francis Coppola 2019, $15.

Chardonnay: BC Purple Moon 2019, $3.95; Menage a Trois 2019, $12; DG Smoking Loon 2019, $9.99; Bogle Vineyards 2018 Phantom, $18.

Pinot Grigio: BC Challis Lane 2019, $9.99; Ferrari Carano 2020, $16; J. Vineyards 2019 $20.

Muscat: BC Windsor Vineyards 2018, $12; Sutter Home NV, $6.

Rose: DG Jose’s Rose 2019, $19.99; Challis Lane 2019, $9.99.

Pinot Noir: BC Hahn 2019, $15; Lees-Fitch 2018, $12.99; DG Avalon 2019, $12.99; Bota Box NV Nighthawk Black Lush, $22.99; 30 Degrees 2019, $12.99.

Zinfandel: BC Bogle Vineyards 2017, $12; Unruly 2018, $13.95; St. Amant 2019 Lodi, $18; DG Terra D’ Oro 2018, $18.

Merlot: BC Line 39 2018, $10.99; Rodney Strong 2017, $20; DG Estancia 2017, $11.99; Monterra 2018, $5.99; Ferrari Carano 2018 $21.

Cabernet Sauvignon: BC DeLoach 2019, $12.99; 7 Deadly Lodi, $15; Slow Press 2018, $16; Imagery 2019, $19.99; DG Bogle Vineyards 2018, $12; McManis Family Vineyards Lodi 2019, $12.99; Klinker Brick 2017 Lodi, $19.

For complete SFCWC results go to winejudging.com

What’s on Our Table

The Steal: I found two roses with SRPs well above $12. Both are perfectly dry, light, fresh and fruity. The 2019 Saint Roch Les Vignes from Provence and the 2018 Louis Bernard Cotes Du Rhone are a $5.99 steal at the Grocery Outlet.

The Deal: The McManis Family Vineyards 2019 Lodi Cabernet Sauvignon — see above. Load up and make this your house red.

The Splurge: The 2018 Frank Family Vineyards Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon is $58. It is 96% Cabernet, 2% Petit Verdot and 2% Merlot. It is aged 20 months in French oak and would be an excellent dinner party gift. Cheers!

Questions? Comments? Find me on Facebook or at rgwinton@yahoo.com.