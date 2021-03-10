Wine tasting in Yosemite

I love Yosemite and need a yearly fix. The annual Vintner’s Holidays held at the Ahwahnee Hotel in November was my drug of choice. It kept me on a Sierra high throughout the entire year. Last year was a bummer, the virus won. Though it is possible to make a one-day trip (we’ve taken visitors many times) it feels like you’re rushing around all day, going here and there and then hurrying back to Mariposa or Oakhurst for dinner. The drive home can be a challenge.

Here is a better plan. Let’s slow things down a bit and taste some wine. The leisure trip will include five wineries. On day one, take Highway 41, the Yosemite Wine Road, and visit Fasi Estate Winery, Westbrook Wine Farm and the Idle Hour Winery in Oakhurst. Plan on tasting and having lunch at Idle Hour. They now have a kitchen and serve lunch Thursday-Monday. You’ll also be very close to checking in if you stay at the Queens Inn by the river. The rooms have private decks and next door is a wine and beer garden. For dinner the South Gate Brewing Company has my vote.

Day two is totally devoted to Yosemite, just a short drive away. You’ll probably want to visit the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias and the Pioneer Yosemite History Center in Wawona. The next stop is Glacier Point. It has a commanding view of Yosemite Valley, Half Dome and Yosemite’s high country. Make sure you stop at Tunnel View parking lot and take your best-ever Yosemite Valley picture. Continue and exit right to the parking lot for Bridalveil Falls. Take the short hike to the base and enjoy the free shower.

Now that you’re clean, it’s time for a lunch break and to plan your afternoon. Options include hiking to the base of Yosemite Falls or renting bikes or visiting the Visitor’s Center, searching for climbers on El Capitan or just soaking your toes in the Merced River. Mariposa is an hour-plus drive on Highway 140. Check into your hotel and maybe there’s time for a nap. For dinner, I like Savoury’s or the 1850 Restaurant & Brewery.

Day three allows you to sleep in. The Butterfly Creek Winery is a good first stop followed by Casto Oaks Winery or its downtown tasting room. Visit the Mariposa Museum, have lunch at a nearby food truck and then shop at Pioneer Market for wine deals. Finally, have a safe and leisurely drive home.

What’s on our table

The Steal and the Deal: The 2019 Joel Gott Sauvignon Blanc is under $10 at Costco. Load up. Cheers!

