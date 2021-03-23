Wine tasting and Yosemite, part 2

I received several comments on my last column about wine tasting in Yosemite and I thought I’d share. First off, yes, if you’re coming from the north end of the San Joaquin Valley, you can do it in reverse (the route not the car). Day one will be driving to Mariposa, east on Highway 140 from Merced. Your first wine stop will be Vista Ranch and Cellars. After a tasting and shopping, continue on 140 to Butterfly Creek Winery. Plan on a picnic right next to Butterfly Creek. Head back into Mariposa and taste the 92 rated Cabernet Sauvignon and Syrah from Casto Oaks.

And yes, I should have mentioned the California State Mining and Mineral Museum at the Mariposa Fairgrounds. If time permits, do it. The next day is Yosemite. Explore Yosemite Valley in the morning and head to the high country in the afternoon. A picnic lunch at Glacier Point is so very cool. Day three starts in Oakhurst at Idle Hour Winery. Anna Marie dos Remedios is the owner and winemaker. Her 2016 Vin Rouge took a Gold Medal (91) in the 2020 International Women’s Wine Competition. Next, is Westbrook Wine Farm. You’ll taste their Fait Accompli, which is a field blend of six Bordeaux varietals, all harvested and fermented together. The last wine stop is tasting the medal winning Syrahs from Fasi Winery.

Go to the websites of these wineries. Check out the days and times open, phone numbers, whether a reservation is required, are they dog friendly, maps, etc. If you’re too tired to drive, spend the night at the Chukchansi Casino and visit six more Madera wineries on your way home. For information go to MaderaWineTrail.com and also watch their videos on YouTube.

Congratulations to Toca Madera Winery for winning a Double Gold Medal for its 2015 Grenache/Syrah/Mourvedre Blend and a Gold for its 2019 Conmigo, a Viognier/Marsanne blend at the SF Chronicle Wine Competition. And cheers to CRU Winery for launching a scholarship for undergraduate students studying viticulture and enology at California State University, Fresno. The scholarship was inspired by winery founder Richard Spencer’s Aunt May, in honor of International Women’s Day.

What’s on Our Table

The Steal: Trader Joe’s 2019 Emma Reichart Pinot Noir Rose from Germany is dry, with tart cherry flavors and just $5.99.

The Deal: Trader Joe’s 2018 Famille Perrin Cotes du Rhone Reserve is a deal at $7.99. If you’ve never tasted a Rhone red, give this a try.

The Splurge: The 2019 Lucia Chardonnay comes from the Pisoni and Soberanes Vineyards in the Santa Lucia Highlands AVA of Monterey County. Need I say more? A superior Chardonnay, $45. Cheers!

