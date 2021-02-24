Women winemakers changing the industry

The month of March is National Women’s History Month and March 8 is International Women’s Day. It’s a global day celebrating the historical, cultural and physical achievements of women and a day of action against gender inequity around the world. This is a day to appreciate and celebrate their efforts. Organizations large and small will join to show how valuable women are in today’s society. Here are some women to recognize in the predominately male wine industry.

Erica Stancliff of Trombetta Family Wines is a founding member of the Petaluma Gap AVA. She is president of the Petaluma Gap Winegrowers Alliance and an award-winning winemaker. Under her leadership, her family’s winery has grown from 500 to 1,200 cases. She also serves as the consulting winemaker at five other wineries with her wines continuously winning top scores.

Erica reaches out to share her experience with the next generation of young winemakers by mentoring enology students from her Fresno State alma mater. She continues to participate in academic/mentorship opportunities with wineries while pursuing equity in the industry. Go Bull Dogs!

The Wine Enthusiast magazine’s 21st annual Wine Star Award Winners were announced. Four of the 10 “People” awards were given to women. Person of the Year went to Heidi Scheid, Executive Vice President of Scheid Family Wines and chairperson of the Wine Market Council. The Social Visionary of the Year award went to Julia Coney, an educator and consultant and founder of Black Wine Professionals. Victoria James is Sommelier/Wine Director of the Year. She is head sommelier, beverage director and partner of Cote. Christie Norman was named Wine Educator of the Year. She is the Founder/CEO of The Online Wine Course and Co-founder/President of the United Sommeliers Foundation. To all, congratulations!

Thanks to Cathy Corison, Eileen Crane, Ann Moller-Racke, Genevieve Janssens, Heidi Peterson Barrett, Merry Edwards and others for opening the door to female winemakers.

The Steal: Portugal’s most popular white wine, Vinho Verde, is a secret fave of mine. The Espiral brand from Trader Joe’s is light, crisp, fizzy, 9% alcohol and just $4.59. It is a perfect sipper with a Popeye’s chicken sandwich.

The Deal: The 2019 J. Lohr Flume Crossing Sauvignon Blanc is a multiple gold medal winner and six-pack priced at $10. This Monterey wine has tropical fruit flavors and pairs well with all things from the sea.

The Splurge: The 2018 Isosceles from Paso Robles’ Justin Winery is a blend of 83% Cabernet Sauvignon, 9% Cabernet Franc and 8% Merlot. I found it to be 100% delicious. With 21 months in new French oak, it’s approachable now. I suggest a multiple bottle purchase and cellar some for future enjoyment. ($76 Retail/$60 Club) Cheers!

Questions? Comments? Find me on Facebook or at rgwinton@yahoo.com.