Lodi Zinfandel vineyards shine

Founded in 1991, ZAP, Zinfandel Advocates & Producers, brings together over 300 producer members, wineries and growers of Zinfandel, and over 5,000 advocates and consumers from across the country and around the world. Since joining in 1992, I’ve taken full advantage of all things Zinfandel, including this year’s celebration. Because of the pandemic, it was a virtual Social Zinstancing Experience. In my opinion, ZAP hit a grand slam.

Here are three legendary Lodi Zinfandels I was able to Zoom-taste with the winemakers.

TruLux 2016 Zinfandel, McCay Cellars: The owner and winemaker is Michael McCay. The TruLux Vineyard was planted in the 1940s. It’s 100% Zinfandel and the fermentation was 100% native. McCay’s notes included, “TruLux is balanced through the palate and is a true representation of the west side of Lodi’s AVA. Showing spice and earthiness, this wine is round through the palate and full of fruit.” ($32)

2018 Turley “Kirschenmann Vineyard” Zinfandel, Lodi: The owner, farmer and winemaker is Tegan Passalacqua. The ungrafted vines were planted in 1915 on the east side of the Mokelumne River. It’s an old, dry farmed field blend with small amounts of Mondeuse, Cinsault and Carignane. Winemaker notes stated, ”Kirschenmann has incredible structure, with polished tannins and phenomenal acidity that fill the palate without weighing it down.” ($35)

Oak Farm Vineyards 2018 Zinfandel Mohr-Fry Ranches Block 417: Oak Farm’s owner and Director of Winemaking is Dan Panella. The head-trained vines were planted in 1945 and it was the first vineyard to be certified historical. The soil is fine Tokay sandy loam. According to notes, “The wine is medium bodied with aromas of jasmine and bright cherry with an understated lingering elegance.” ($35)

All were five-star wines and all very different. That’s what makes Zinfandel so unique. I hope these vineyards have many more harvests.

What’s On Our Table

The Steal: I was contacted by a Madera grape grower, whose grapes are sold to Mondavi Woodbridge Wines, who wanted me to know that the wines are a good value. I agreed. Woodbridge was our daily/house wine for many years. The 1.5 liter bottle, sale priced under $9, is a steal. Thank you Mr. Grape Grower.

The Deal: The first Cotes Du Rhone wine I tasted was the Caves du Fournalet from Trader Joe’s for $5.95. That was more than 25 years ago. Today it’s a $6.95 deal. You can’t miss it, it’s in a cute little squatty bottle.

The Splurge: The Trinchero Napa Valley Heritage Collection celebrates the journey that Mario Trinchero made from New York City to Napa Valley 70 years ago. Trinchero today has 200 acres of estate vineyards in St. Helena. Mt. Veeder, Atlas Peak and Rutherford. Most Napa Valley Cabs are expensive, Mario’s is $60. It’s a perfect celebration wine. Cheers!

