Wine brands to seek out

I’m glad we’re turning the page to a new vintage and saying adios to 2020. The problem is, as I write this, we’re still in a lockdown and no one seems to know when it will end. What can we do? My suggestion is simple. Eat plenty of comfort food like meat loaf, lasagna or a tuna noodle casserole. And drink wine. If you’re the designated grocery shopper and get stressed out looking at that 75-foot wine wall in your local supermarket, here are a few wine labels to look for. All are food-friendly wines, budget friendly and brands you can trust.

Wine is not complicated. Just find a wine that you like, one you can afford, open it and drink it. It’s that simple. Don’t worry about how your wine will pair with the food. Kick back and enjoy the meal. There are plenty of good and consistent wines under $7. Look for Sutter Home, Fetzer Vineyards, Gallo’s popular, Barefoot or the Moon Series wines sold only at Trader Joe’s.

In the $8 to $12 price range, there are many good value wines like Bogle Vineyards, SEAGLASS Wines, McManis Family Vineyards, Castle Rock Winery and from Washington, Chateau Ste. Michelle and Columbia Crest. Robert Hall Winery and J. Lohr Estates from Paso Robles, Kendall-Jackson Vintner’s Reserve from Sonoma or Livermore Valley’s Wente and Concannon Vineyards produce excellent food wines in the $15 range. It’s not rocket science. Comfort foods and your favorite wines will help ease you into the unknowns of 2021. Cheers!

What’s on Our Table

The Steal: I found two Aussie bargains from the Grocery Outlet. The 2019 Lindeman’s Bin 85 Pinot Grigio is only $1.99 and the 2016 Rosemount Shiraz is $4.99. Both are Down Under steals and readily available.

The Deal: If you’ve never tasted a Viognier, look for the 2019 McManis Family Vineyards River Junction Viognier. It’s always in the Top 100 Best Buys by Wine Enthusiast, sale priced in the $10 range and available in all markets.

The Splurge: Wilson Artisan Wineries posted on Facebook a Stay at Home special with 40% off and free shipping. They own 10 Sonoma boutique wineries like Pezzi King, Mazzocco and Matrix. The 2017 deLorimier Reserve Barrel Select Cabernet Sauvignon, aged 36 months in French Oak, was perfect with our grilled rib-eye and just $22 with the discount. With this never ending lock down, I had to order another case. This is what small wineries are having to do to make ends meet. Do what you can to help them out. Drink wine!

