Wine thoughts and odd lots of 2020

I just found my desk. It was hiding under a stack of press releases, my own illegible wine notes, various wine clippings, reader e-mails, even a few late bills. I always run out of space in my column so I tossed out most of the clutter. Here are a few of the odd lot survivors.

If you’re a Zinfandel fan, you should join ZAP, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. ZAP has started a Zoom series on Legendary Zinfandel Vineyards. In December, session one featured the vineyards of Contra Costa County. Session two on Jan. 21 will feature the Old Vine Vineyards of Lodi. Presenters will be Dan Panella of Oak Farm Vineyards, Tegan Passalacqua of Turley Wine Cellars and Michael McCay of McCay Cellars. Session three on Feb. 11 will feature Sonoma OVZ Vineyards. Session four on March 4 will conclude the series by focusing on Paso Robles. For more information, go to www.zinfandelexperience.com.

Congratulations to the CRU Winery of Madera for receiving a 93 point score from Wine Enthusiast for its 2018 Solomon Hills Vineyard Pinot Noir. Its 2019 Viognier and one of my favorites, the 2019 Jose’s Rose, also received 90-plus scores.

Mi Sueno Winery owners, Rolando and Lorena Herrera, are immigrants from Mexico. Their story is a compelling read and a good way to start out the new year. Go to misuenowinery.com.

Wine Searcher News reported that Generation Z and Millennials are finally drinking more wine. Generation Z (ages 21-23) consumed 2.1% in 2019 but 3% in 2020. Millennials (ages 24-29) consumed 18% in 2019 and 20.1%. Generation X (ages 40-55) increased 2% to 34.9% and Boomers (ages 56-74) dropped from 40.8% to 36.7%. The Older Generation (75+) slipped from 6% to 5.3%. Boomers still consume the most wine, even with a sizable drop.

What’s on Our Table

The Steal: The 2018 Rosemount Estate Cabernet Sauvignon from south Australia is just $3.99 at Grocery Outlet.

The Deal: The Caracol Serrano 2016 Red Blend is from the Jumilla Region in Spain. It is a blend of 55% Monastrell (Mourvedre), 25% Cabernet Sauvignon and 20% Syrah. It’s a big bold red Grocery Outlet deal for just $5.95.

The Splurge: Looking for a great Barbera? Go to cooperwines.com and take your pick. The 2017 Amador County Barbera ($31) was a Best of Class and Double Gold winner at the 2020 SF Chronicle Tasting.

2020 was a tough year for everyone. I’m just grateful to be alive, blessed to have all that I have and hopeful that a better year awaits us all.

