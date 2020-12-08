Central Coast wine winners

The California Mid-State Fair has released the winners of the 18th annual Central Coast Wine Competition (CCWC). The blind-tasting event was held Oct. 12-14 at the Paso Robles Event Center. It is the largest wine competition on California’s Central Coast which includes 10 counties, from Alameda to Ventura.

The 2020 competition included 86 wineries with 503 wines entered. The annual event features 71 classes based on grape varieties and vintages. Double Gold Medals are given when all the judges concur, then the wine is considered to be “Best Of” based on their varietal typicity, quality and character. Here are the “Best Of” winners:

Best of Show and Best Red: Piedra Creek Winery, San Luis Obispo 2017 Estate Lagrein.

Best Dessert: Glunz Family Winery & Cellars, Paso Robles, Mission Angelica (fourth year in a row winning category).

Best Sparkling: Laetitia Vineyard & Winery, Arroyo Grande, 2017 Brut Rose (third year in a row winning category).

Best Rose: Detente, Paso Robles, Field Blend Rose.

Best White: Cass Winery, Paso Robles, 2019 Mr. Blanc.

The Central Coast Wine Competition named Cass Winery as the 2020 Winery of the Year. The Paso Robles Winery scored medals with all 18 of its entries, featuring Best of White and three Best of Class Awards. This is the third Winery of the Year Award for Cass. The winery took home the same honor in 2015 and 2018.

The annual Central Coast Wine Competition also includes a Spirit Competition and a Vinegar Competition. You can find all the results at centralcoastwinecomp.com.

2020 has been something else. I really need an escape, don’t you? The Lake County Wineries have the answer. They are offering a 2021 Lake County Passport that is good for the whole year. Eighteen wineries are participating and the annual pass is $65. Yes, it’s a long, slow drive but l need a road trip somewhere. I’m thinking two trips, a bud-break spring visit and a harvest fall visit. Check out www.lakecountywineries.org.

What’s On Our Table

The Steal: The 2018 Geyser Peak Pinot Grigio is crisp, fruity and floral with notes of citrus and white peach, so states the label. I agree. The steal price is only $3.99 at the Grocery Outlet.

The Deal: The 2019 J. Lohr Flume Crossing Sauvignon Blanc ($14) was a Double Gold Medal winner at the CCWC. Check your favorite market for a discounted price.

The Splurge: The 2018 Jeff Runquist Cabernet Sauvignon Three Way (Paso Robles) and their 2018 Graciano Three Way took home Double Golds and Best of Class awards in the CCWC. Both list for $32, check out the website to order. Cheers!

