Primary election 2018: Voting under way

Voting is in full swing in Stanislaus County and throughout the state for the 2018 California Primary.

Here's some information and links that will help make the day go smoothly:

You can't vote if you don't know where your polling place is. Has your polling place changed? Click here to locate your polling place.

New to voting? Click here for information on how it works.

U.S. Rep. Jeff Denham and his wife, Sonia, vote in the Primary Election on Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Patty Guerra

Misplaced your voter guide? You can find an online version by clicking here and inputting your address. Also, here's a look at the candidates for office.

Don't like the choices on your ballot? Here's a list of certified write-in candidates.

Still weighing your decisions? Click here for The Modesto Bee editorial board endorsements.

When you're done voting and polls close, click on the links below and select the June results:



Stanislaus County



San Joaquin County



Merced County

For past stories and videos, go to www.modbee.com/election.

Alex Roarty, Patrick Gleason, Lindsay Claiborn and Meta ViersMcClatchy

Are you in the military or overseas? Click here for information on how to vote.

Have other questions? Click here Stanislaus County's Frequently Asked Questions.