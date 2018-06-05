Election worker explains why some people are having problems with their ballots

Noralynn Goold, a field inspector for Stanislaus County, explains why some people are having problems with their Primary Election ballots on June 5, 2018. Deke Farrow
Elections

Primary election 2018: Voting under way

By Jim Silva

June 05, 2018 09:44 AM

Voting is in full swing in Stanislaus County and throughout the state for the 2018 California Primary.

Here's some information and links that will help make the day go smoothly:

  • You can't vote if you don't know where your polling place is. Has your polling place changed? Click here to locate your polling place.
  • New to voting? Click here for information on how it works.

U.S. Rep. Jeff Denham and his wife, Sonia, vote in the Primary Election on Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Patty Guerra

  • Still weighing your decisions? Click here for The Modesto Bee editorial board endorsements.

  • Are you in the military or overseas? Click here for information on how to vote.
  • Have other questions? Click here Stanislaus County's Frequently Asked Questions.

  • Need assistance? Call 209-525-5200 (English) or 209-525-5230 (Spanish)

