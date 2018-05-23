The Bee’s editorial board endorses ...

The Modesto Bee editorial board has interviewed candidates, conducted candidate forums and deliberated the qualifications of many candidates for various offices. The following recommendations are those upon which board members could reach consensus. Not all recommendations were unanimous, but all reflect our effort to inform readers of the qualities, stances and positions most important to our readers and region.
The board is made up of The Bee’s general manager, Tim Ritchey; Opinions Page Editor Mike Dunbar; Bee archivist Maria Figueroa and visiting editors Alana Scott and Adrian Crane. Editor Brian Clark also attends editorial board meetings and contributes questions and insight.
The Bee does not endorse unopposed candidates such as Assessor Don Gaekle, Tax Collector Donna Riley, Clerk-Recorder Donna Linder Riley and Assemblyman Adam Gray. For many offices that are unlikely to be decided in the June 5 primary, we are making two recommendations. In those cases, we chose candidates who would provide either the clearest distinctions or offer voters contrasting points of view or priorities. In other races unlikely to be decided, we recommend only a single recommendation.
Congress
U.S. Senate: Dianne Feinstein, Kevin de León
U.S. House, District 4: Regina Bateson, Tom McClintock
U.S. House, District 10: Josh Harder
Statewide
Governor: Gavin Newsom, John Chiang
Lieutenant Governor: Eleni Kounalakis, Jeff Bleich
Attorney General: Xavier Becerra, Dave Jones
Insurance Commissioner: Steve Poizner, Asif Mahmood
Secretary of State: Alex Padilla
Board of Equalization, District 1: Tom Hallinan
Stanislaus County
District Attorney: John R. Mayne, Patrick Kolasinski
Superintendent of Schools: Don Davis
Supervisor, District 3: Terry Withrow
Supervisor, District 4: Frank Damrell III
To read the full endorsements, go to www.modbee.com/opinion/editorials
