The Bee’s editorial board endorses ...

Campaign signs for the upcoming election are pictured at the corner of Pelandale avenue and Sisk road in Modesto. Joan Barnett Lee jlee@modbee.com

By The Modesto Bee Editorial Board

May 23, 2018 10:27 AM

The Modesto Bee editorial board has interviewed candidates, conducted candidate forums and deliberated the qualifications of many candidates for various offices. The following recommendations are those upon which board members could reach consensus. Not all recommendations were unanimous, but all reflect our effort to inform readers of the qualities, stances and positions most important to our readers and region.

The board is made up of The Bee’s general manager, Tim Ritchey; Opinions Page Editor Mike Dunbar; Bee archivist Maria Figueroa and visiting editors Alana Scott and Adrian Crane. Editor Brian Clark also attends editorial board meetings and contributes questions and insight.

The Bee does not endorse unopposed candidates such as Assessor Don Gaekle, Tax Collector Donna Riley, Clerk-Recorder Donna Linder Riley and Assemblyman Adam Gray. For many offices that are unlikely to be decided in the June 5 primary, we are making two recommendations. In those cases, we chose candidates who would provide either the clearest distinctions or offer voters contrasting points of view or priorities. In other races unlikely to be decided, we recommend only a single recommendation.

Congress

U.S. Senate: Dianne Feinstein, Kevin de León

U.S. House, District 4: Regina Bateson, Tom McClintock

U.S. House, District 10: Josh Harder

Statewide

Governor: Gavin Newsom, John Chiang

Lieutenant Governor: Eleni Kounalakis, Jeff Bleich

Attorney General: Xavier Becerra, Dave Jones

Insurance Commissioner: Steve Poizner, Asif Mahmood

Secretary of State: Alex Padilla

State Treasurer: Fiona Ma

State Controller: Betty Yee

Board of Equalization, District 1: Tom Hallinan

Proposition 69: Yes

Proposition 70: No

Proposition 71: Yes

Proposition 72: Yes

Stanislaus County

District Attorney: John R. Mayne, Patrick Kolasinski

Sheriff: Jeff Dirkse

Superintendent of Schools: Don Davis

Supervisor, District 3: Terry Withrow

Supervisor, District 4: Frank Damrell III

