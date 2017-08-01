More Videos

  • Investigators on scene of homicide in Turlock

    Stanislaus County sheriff's officials on Tuesday morning investigated the death of a man whose body was found along West F Street in Turlock, CA.

Turlock

Stanislaus County detectives release name of victim in Turlock homicide

By Rosalio Ahumada

rahumada@modbee.com

August 01, 2017 4:47 PM

TURLOCK

A 29-year-old man died and another man was taken to a hospital after they were assaulted in front of a Turlock home early Tuesday morning.

Gregory Mendoza, of Turlock, was pronounced dead at the scene after he was found unresponsive in front of a home in the 100 block of West F Street. A 25-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was treated and released for undisclosed injuries.

(See the 2017 Stanislaus County Homicide Map)

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department, whose deputies were dispatched to the scene at 4 a.m., did not disclose how the two were assaulted, and had no suspect information.

A week ago and about a mile southeast of Tuesday’s discovery, Norberto Martinez was found shot to death along the 1500 block of Golf Road in Turlock. That deadly shooting was reported about 1:45 a.m. July 25.

Stanislaus County sheriff’s officials have said the 36-year-old Turlock man’s body was discovered near the Golf Road intersection with South Golden State Boulevard. About 12 hours after Martinez was found, a fire burned a vacant house on the same property. Investigators have not said if the fire and Martinez’s death are related.

Four days before Martinez’s death, a 19-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting. The July 21 shooting occurred in the 300 block of Angelus Street, a few blocks west of Tuesday’s homicide. Turlock police have said investigators believe the Angelus Street attack was gang-related.

Any witnesses with information on this investigation are asked to call Detective David Hickman at 209-525-7042. Leave anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. For more information, go to www.stancrimetips.org.

Rosalio Ahumada: 209-578-2394

