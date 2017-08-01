Stanislaus County detectives release name of victim in Turlock homicide

More Videos 0:43 Watch as Fresno police search for suspects in Modesto Pause 3:27 Merced firefighters' video on house fire, gas leak 1:29 Fryer catches fire at Burger King in southeast Modesto 1:12 Vehicle enters California Aqueduct near Westley 12:36 Predictions for Week 10 of Stanislaus District football season 0:14 Modesto-area white supremacist caught on video punching woman at Berkeley rally 2:24 White supremacy protests in Charlottesville, Va., devolve into a chaotic day of violence 0:16 Watch as Mark Mesiti arrives for his court appearance in Modesto 1:31 On camera: Woman escapes from trunk, runs into store. Then, kidnapping suspect runs out 1:44 More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Investigators on scene of homicide in Turlock Stanislaus County sheriff's officials on Tuesday morning investigated the death of a man whose body was found along West F Street in Turlock, CA. Stanislaus County sheriff's officials on Tuesday morning investigated the death of a man whose body was found along West F Street in Turlock, CA. Rosalio Ahumada rahumada@modbee.com

Stanislaus County sheriff's officials on Tuesday morning investigated the death of a man whose body was found along West F Street in Turlock, CA. Rosalio Ahumada rahumada@modbee.com