Turlock drive-by shooting leaves man injured, suspect at large

Turlock Police are searching for a suspect in an early morning drive-by shooting that left a man wounded.
Police became aware of the shooting Friday morning when the 19-year-old victim showed up at a hospital, according to Sgt. Russ Holeman. Officers learned the shooting occurred in the 300 block of Angelus Street at about 1:30 a.m.
At the scene they located evidence indicating several shots had been fired. In addition to the victim having been struck, vehicles in the area were damaged, Holeman said.
The investigation revealed that an unknown suspect drove by and fired multiple shots, striking the victim once. His injuries were not life-threatening.
Turlock police detectives responded to the scene and took over the investigation. Detectives believe the shooting is gang-related and the victim was targeted.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to call Detective Tim Redd at (209) 664-7325. You can also contact the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at 209-668-5550 extension 6780 or email at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.
The Turlock Police Department is an active participant in the Crime Stoppers Program. Callers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636 and may be eligible for a cash reward.
