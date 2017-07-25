A firefighter battles a blaze in a vacant building near Turlock, California, on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
A firefighter battles a blaze in a vacant building near Turlock, California, on Tuesday, July 25, 2017. Turlock Fire Department
A firefighter battles a blaze in a vacant building near Turlock, California, on Tuesday, July 25, 2017. Turlock Fire Department

News

Building burns in Turlock on same property where homicide victim found hours earlier

By John Holland

jholland@modbee.com

July 25, 2017 6:12 PM

Firefighters controlled a blaze in south Turlock on Tuesday afternoon that occurred on the same property where a man was found shot to death hours earlier.

Firefighters were called to the scene in the 1500 block of Golf Road on a report of a vacant building on fire. When they arrived, they found the building fully engulfed.

They were able to contain the fire near the intersectino of Golf and South Golden State Boulevard.

About 12 hours earlier, Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to the same property on a report of a shooting. A man described as Latino was found dead.

Detective Corey Brown of the sheriff’s department said late Tuesday afternoon: “There is no linkage other than the location. But it’s something we’re looking into.”

Several agencies responded to the fire, including the Turlock Rural Fire District and the Turlock Fire Department.

There was no other immediate information available, including cause of the fire and damage.

We’ll have more on this story as information becomes available.

John Holland: 209-578-2385

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Check out NASA's plan to follow alongside the upcoming solar eclipse

Check out NASA's plan to follow alongside the upcoming solar eclipse 1:13

Check out NASA's plan to follow alongside the upcoming solar eclipse
Watch CHP helicopter rescue injured motorcyclist 1:23

Watch CHP helicopter rescue injured motorcyclist
Best ever shot of northern lights? See aurora from 250 miles above Earth 1:20

Best ever shot of northern lights? See aurora from 250 miles above Earth

View More Video