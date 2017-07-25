Building burns in Turlock on same property where homicide victim found hours earlier

Firefighters controlled a blaze in south Turlock on Tuesday afternoon that occurred on the same property where a man was found shot to death hours earlier.
Firefighters were called to the scene in the 1500 block of Golf Road on a report of a vacant building on fire. When they arrived, they found the building fully engulfed.
They were able to contain the fire near the intersectino of Golf and South Golden State Boulevard.
About 12 hours earlier, Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to the same property on a report of a shooting. A man described as Latino was found dead.
Detective Corey Brown of the sheriff’s department said late Tuesday afternoon: “There is no linkage other than the location. But it’s something we’re looking into.”
Several agencies responded to the fire, including the Turlock Rural Fire District and the Turlock Fire Department.
There was no other immediate information available, including cause of the fire and damage.
We’ll have more on this story as information becomes available.
John Holland: 209-578-2385
