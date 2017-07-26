Fatal shooting victim near Turlock identified — ‘a loving father ... and much more’

The man found shot to death along Golf Road early Tuesday has been identified as Norberto Martinez, 36, of Turlock.
The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department released the victim’s name Wednesday afternoon. No arrests have been reported.
Deputies responded at 1:44 a.m. Tuesday to the 1500 block of Golf Road, at South Golden State Boulevard and just outside the Turlock city limit. The victim’s body was found on the side of the road with a gunshot wound, the report said.
Martinez’s family said it was “devastated with this loss” on a gofundme page seeking donations to help with expenses.
“He was a loving father, son, uncle, cousin and much more ... He still had a lot of life in him. His life was cut too short. He leaves us broken with just a memory that we will cherish always and forever .”
About 12 hours after the body was found, a fire heavily damaged a vacant house on the same property. Investigators have not said whether the two are related.
People with information on the shooting can call Detective Cory Brown at 209-567-4485.
