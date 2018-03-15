Modesto boxing gym owner must register as sex offender

A 47-year-old Modesto man convicted this week of having sex with a teenage girl will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
Eugenio Hermosillo was the owner of Modesto Boxing Gym on North Emerald Avenue in west Modesto when he was arrested last year. On Monday, Hermosillo pleaded no contest to two felony sex offenses as part of a plea deal with prosecutors.
He was convicted of committing lewd acts with a child 14 or 15 years old and having unlawful sexual intercourse with a child. In exchange for his no contest plea, Hermosillo will be sentenced to two years in prison, according to John Goold, a spokesman for the Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office.
The business' website last year indicated that Hermosillo trained children at the Modesto Boxing Gym. Authorities have not said whether the girl was one of Hermosillo’s boxing trainees.
Never miss a local story.
The girl is identified as “Jane Doe” in a criminal complaint filed in court on April 26. The complaint indicates the alleged sexual misconduct with the girl occurred sometime from Nov. 1, 2016, through April 23, 2017.
The defendant's preliminary hearing to determine whether he would stand trial was scheduled to start Monday. Hermosillo's plea deal helped him avoid the preliminary hearing and a trial.
Hermosillo remains free on bail and is scheduled to return to Stanislaus Superior Court on April 23, when he will be formally sentenced. The judge also will order Hermosillo to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
Comments