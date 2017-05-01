Modesto Boxing Gym owner accused of sex with girl appears in court

A 46-year-old Modesto man accused of having sex with a teenage girl made his first court appearance Monday afternoon.
Eugenio Hermosillo is charged with committing lewd acts with a child 14 or 15 years old and having unlawful sexual intercourse with a child. Ryan Roth, Hermosillo’s attorney, entered a not guilty plea on behalf of his client.
Hermosillo is the owner of Modesto Boxing Gym on North Emerald Avenue in west Modesto, where he trains children, according to his business’ website. Authorities have not said whether the girl was one of Hermosillo’s boxing students.
The girl is identified as “Jane Doe” in a criminal complaint filed Wednesday in Stanislaus Superior Court. The complaint indicates the alleged sexual misconduct with the girl occurred sometime from Nov. 1 through April 23.
Hermosillo entered the courtroom Monday wearing an orange-and-white jail inmate jumpsuit with his wrists and ankles shackled. He sat quietly next to his attorney during his arraignment.
The defendant’s bail amount is $500,000. Roth will seek a bail reduction, so he asked Judge Edward Lacy to schedule a bail review hearing Wednesday. As of Monday afternoon, Hermosillo remained in custody at the county jail.
The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department was looking for Hermosillo last week, who had been formally charged by prosecutors Wednesday. Sheriff’s officials posted his photo and his charges on the department’s Facebook page on Thursday, and Hermosillo turned himself in Friday afternoon.
Rosalio Ahumada: 209-578-2394, @ModBeeCourts
