Modesto boxing gym owner wanted for sex crimes now in custody

A Modesto boxing gym owner wanted by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department on suspicion of sex crimes with a minor is now in custody.
Eugenio Hermosillo, 46, of Modesto, is being held on $500,000 bail for charges of lewd acts with a child of 14 or 15 years of age and unlawful sexual intercourse with a person under the age of 18.
He turned himself in at the Sheriff’s Department on Friday afternoon, a day after his photo and charges were posted on the department’s Facebook page.
Hermosillo owns Modesto Boxing Gym at 1027 N. Emerald Ave., where he trains children, according to his website. Officials would not say whether the victim was one of Hermosillo’s boxing students or if there are potentially more victims.
