Stanislaus County deputy involved in fatal shooting in Ripon

A person is dead in Ripon after a Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department deputy was involved in a shooting early Sunday morning.
The incident occurred on Tornell Circle, just south of East Main Street, at about 3 a.m.
The deputy was not injured.
The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department will release more information about the incident later today.
@StanSheriff deputy involved in an officer involved shooting on Tornell Circle #Ripon. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/xCPfR2kONm— Stanislaus Sheriff (@StanSheriff) February 26, 2017
Comments