February 26, 2017 8:57 AM

Stanislaus County deputy involved in fatal shooting in Ripon

Bee Staff Reports

A person is dead in Ripon after a Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department deputy was involved in a shooting early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred on Tornell Circle, just south of East Main Street, at about 3 a.m.

The deputy was not injured.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department will release more information about the incident later today.

