Officer-involved shooting being investigated in Newman

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning in Newman.
The incident occurred on Bobolink Avenue.
The officer involved was not injured; the suspect has been taken to a local hospital, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.
Officer was not injured and suspect was taken to the ER. Media staging area will be at Barrington Park.— Stanislaus Sheriff (@StanSheriff) February 15, 2017
Gilbert Alfaro, neighbor who lives at the corner of Bobolink and Barrington, said the shooting occurred several houses down from him.
Alfaro said heard an officer yelling at a man to “stop.” He then heard five to six shots fire.
“After the gunshots I took my kids to the back of the house for safety,” Alfaro said. “
It’s always been a quiet neighborhood, Alfaro said, and he’s never seen disturbances at the house where the incident occurred.
There was a report of a woman who had been stabbed, but hasn’t been confirmed.
Newman PD had an officer involved shooting this morning. @StanSheriff will handle the investigation.— Stanislaus Sheriff (@StanSheriff) February 15, 2017
The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department is leading the investigation, according the Sheriff’s Twitter feed.
We’ll have more information on this story as soon as information is available.
