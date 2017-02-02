Officers names, more details released in fatal Modesto officer involved shooting

Modesto Police on Thursday released more details about a deadly officer-involved shooting, including the names of the officers.
Officer Samuel Muncy, a three-year veteran, and Officer Lewis Sargent, a two-year veteran, on Monday night responded to a report of a disturbance in the 3700 block of Maserati Drive.
A woman called 911 to say her estranged husband was at her home in violation of a protective order, appeared to be under the influence and was vandalizing her vehicle, according to a press release.
When the officers arrived, they found 42-year-old Spencer Herckt in the alley behind the victim’s home. As they attempted to handcuff Herckt he broke free and ran into the victim’s garage.
The officers chased Herckt and tased him to stop him from getting away, according to the release.
As the officers began to take him into custody a second time, Herckt violently resisted and hit Sargent in the back of the head with a large glass object. Both officers then deployed their duty weapons, striking Herckt.
First responders attempted life-saving measures, but Herckt was pronounced dead at the scene.
Muncy and Sargent were placed on paid administrative leave, which is a standard procedure with all officer-involved shootings. Sargent was medically treated for minor injuries.
Three separate and independent investigations have been launched into this incident. The Modesto Police Department is conducting both a criminal and administrative investigation and the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office is conducting an independent review of the incident.
It was the fourth fatal officer-involved shooting since April involving a Modesto police officer.
