Naked woman found dead; Modesto police investigating

Modesto Police Department detectives are conducting an investigation after the naked body of a woman was found in an alley Friday morning.
Police received a call just before 9 a.m. of a body discovered in an alley between the 1700 block of Evergreen Ave. and Carver Road, according to Sgt. Kalani Souza of the Modesto Police Department.
Souza said police were unable to determine the age range or race of the person because of the positioning of the body, which was between a fence and a utility box.
Detectives are on scene and interviewing the person that discovered the body, as well as neighbors in the area.
Police said there were no obvious signs of trauma to the deceased person, but investigators had yet to move the body to look any further.
The original call came into police as a medical call, but officers that arrived on scene determined the person was deceased.
We’ll have more on this story as soon as further information becomes available.
Comments