Body found along country road east of Modesto victim of hit-and-run

A man whose body was discovered along Wellsford Road east of Modesto on Wednesday was the victim of a hit-and-run collision, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.
Due to the condition of the man’s body, he could not be identified following an autopsy Thursday morning, said Sgt. Anthony Bejaran. Dental records or DNA will be needed to make that identification.
The body was found on the east side of Wellsford, north of Parker Road, by a County Public Works employee who was on a tractor that is used to cut the grass along the shoulder.
Authorities could not say how long the man’s body had been there, but it was more than a day, Bejaran said.
The California Highway Patrol will take over the investigation. A CHP spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.
