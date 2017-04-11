Body of woman found on Claus Road identified as Modesto woman

The woman whose body was found behind oleander bushes along Claus Road last week was identified as 30-year-old Modesto resident Valerie Smith.
Modesto Police located Smith on April 4 after receiving an anonymous tip, said Modesto Police Department Spokeswoman Heather Graves. Her body was on a 1.4-acre property with an old vacant house north of Merle Avenue.
Smith’s cause of death remains under investigation. Graves said Smith’s body had “been out there for some time” but she would not say if she’d been reported missing.
A memorial for Smith has been erected near the oleander bushes with a cross, flowers and several photos.
