Poor air quality affects Stanislaus District’s Friday night football. What’s canceled

A number of Stanislaus District football games are being canceled at the last minute due to unhealthy air quality as a result of nearby fires adding to this week’s madness as games have been canceled or opponents changed due to COVID contact tracing and positive results.

High school sports can’t be played if the Air Quality Index reads above 150.

Here is a list of all of the games that have been affected:

Beyer at Modesto

Lincoln at Downey

Enochs at West

Ripon vs Sonora has been moved to Saturday at Ripon High School. Kickoff times are 2 p.m. (frosh), 4 p.m. (JV) and 6 p.m. (varsity)

Central Valley at Pacheco has been rescheduled for Saturday at Pacheco. Kickoff scheduled for 5 p.m. (JV) and 7 p.m. (varsity)

Davis at Chavez (Stockton) has been canceled but they are looking for an opponent to play on Saturday.

Modesto City Schools posted a Tweet saying: “Due to unhealthy/poor air quality from wildfire smoke, any MCS football games taking place in Modesto are CANCELED tonight, Friday, Aug 27. Affected school sites will work on rescheduling games for future dates. Check your school’s football schedule for info & updates”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

We will update the list of canceled or postponed games if we learn of more.