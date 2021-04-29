Central Catholic’s Jackson makes his college decision. What school did he pick?

The Central Catholic and Fresno State football programs have formed a strong relationship in recent years.

Former Raiders Jared and Justin Rice have starred for the Bulldogs, Bee All-District honoree Daron Bland transferred last offseason from Sacramento State to Fresno State, and senior defensive lineman Julius Lewis signed with the Mountain West school last December.

On Tuesday, Central Catholic senior Phoenix Jackson announced he was signing with the Bulldogs as a preferred walk-on.

Super BLESSED and EXCITED for the next chapter in my life !!! Thank you to all the coaches who have believed in me and my family for always supporting me.#Bulldogbread️️@dantemarsh @Creightp @WilliamInge1 @SHenkleFB @FresnoStateFB pic.twitter.com/3r6dd9qpUT — Délicatesse (@PhoenixJackso19) April 27, 2021

“Before the pandemic, I was being recruited by Fresno State, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, Northern Arizona, and Montana State,” Jackson said. “Because of the extra year everyone received (NCAA allowed another year of eligibility for all players), many spots were already taken so recruiting became difficult.”

Jackson said he chose Fresno State because “they have given me the opportunity that other schools would not.”

He had 19 receptions for 260 yards and three touchdowns on offense in five games this year and added 35 tackles and two tackles for a loss on defense.

While he played linebacker and wide receiver at Central Catholic, Jackson said he decided during his junior year he wanted to play defense in college.

“Linebacker has always been my position,” he said.