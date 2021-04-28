Roundup: Ceres softball remains undefeated in WAC; Beyer and Enochs both win

Ceres’ Brooklyn Heffernan delivers a pitch during the Western Athletic Conference League game with Los Banos in Ceres, Calif., on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. aalfaro@modbee.com

With no playoffs this year, Ceres High softball coach Mike Corsaut said he has something special for his team if they finish the Western Athletic Conference undefeated.

While Corsaut, who has coached softball in the area for over 25 years, wouldn’t disclose what the surprise is, he said the team is motivated to win all 15 of their league games.

On Wednesday in their toughest test yet, the Bulldogs took advantage of three costly errors by Los Banos to win, 3-1, at Ceres High.

“We just took what we can get,” Corsaut said. “It was the small things and we were off our game.”

The Bulldogs (6-3, 5-0) entered the game having scored at least 10 runs during their four-game winning streak but Tigers junior pitcher Paige Smith did a great job of mixing up her pitches and forcing a lot of pop outs.

Ceres took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fifth on a bloop single to center field but Los Banos tied the game in the top of the six on an RBI groundout by Smith.

Ceres re-took the lead in the bottom of the sixth when Bulldogs junior Alayna De La Torre led off the inning with a triple and later scored on an RBI groundout by freshman Aryana Maldonado.

Bulldogs junior pitcher Brooklyn Heffernan threw a complete-game while striking out 12.

“She was on today,” Corsaut said.

Corsaut said a lot of the success this season is a result of the strong pitching staff.

Ceres is at Davis on Monday for a double-header at 2 and 4 p.m.

Pitman 10, Turlock 0: The Pride (5-0) scored four runs in the fourth in their win over the Bulldogs (0-3).

Enochs 10, Modesto 0: The Eagles (3-0) scored eight runs in the bottom of the fourth in their win over the Panthers (1-2).

Beyer 33, Davis 0: Junior Delaney Pratt had five RBIs and sophomore Alison Robinson and freshman Dahlia Valdez each had four RBIs in the win for the Patriots (3-2).

Oakdale 10, Manteca 0: Junior Amanda Bricker had a home run in the win for the Mustangs (8-3) and freshman Raegen Everett threw six shutout innings while striking out six.

Oakdale sophomore Delainey Everett was 2-for-3 with three runs scored.

Girls Basketball

Pitman 44, Modesto Christian 40: The Pride beat the Crusaders in a non-league game on Wednesday.

Girls Volleyball

Central Catholic 3, Oakdale 0: The Raiders beat the Mustangs in straight sets on Wednesday.

CIF State updates playoff schedule: While the news had no effect on CIF Sac-Joaquin Section schools since there are no playoffs for any sports, the CIF State announced on Tuesday they will have Southern California Regional Championships for baseball, basketball, golf, soccer, softball, tennis, and boys volleyball.

With only the Central Coast Section and Oakland section having playoffs in the Northern California, the organization said there won’t be any NorCal regional championships.

Also, there won’t be any state championships for swimming and diving, track and field, and wrestling.