Modesto Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

High School Football

“Bulldog born, Bulldog bred”. Central Catholic senior signs with Fresno State

Central Catholic senior lineman Julius Lewis signed with Fresno State on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Lewis said Fresno State was his “dream school”.
Central Catholic senior lineman Julius Lewis signed with Fresno State on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Lewis said Fresno State was his “dream school”. Julian A. Lopez jalopez@modbee.com

Growing up, Central Catholic senior lineman Julius Lewis said he wore Fresno State gear, and had a dream to attend the school.

On Wednesday, Lewis made it official, signing with the Bulldogs on National Signing Day.

“Bulldog born, Bulldog bred,” said Lewis, who had offers from Colorado and San Jose State, among others.

He also is the latest Central Catholic player to attend Fresno State, joining the Rice brothers, Jared and Justin, who both had success.

“They’ve done a good job recruiting our kids,” Raiders coach Roger Canepa said. “(Before COVID-19) you would see a coach once a couple of weeks. They want tough, athletic bodies.”

Lewis, a 6-foot-5 three-star prospect, according to 247Sports, had grabbed the attention of colleges coaches since his freshman year. He was always a “Who’s that?” guy coaches would ask about when they stopped by, said Billy Hylla, the Central Catholic athletic director and defensive coordinator.

“We are so excited to have kept Julius here in the Valley and feel he will be a force up front for many years,” Fresno State football coach Kalen DeBoer said in a press release. “He already has the unique combination of size and explosiveness. He is one of the most motivated guys I have met and is fired up to be on campus and get to work.

“Julius has all the makings of being something special in our program.”Lewis played both offensive and defensive line for the Raiders and will focus on the defensive side at Fresno State.

“I’m a tenacious person on the attack and want to get to the QB,” he said.

Lewis missed most of his junior year after suffering a severe concussion against Upland (Sept. 13, 2019) and said he never thought about quitting football. He always knew he would bounce back.

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Now that he’s part of the Bulldog team, he’s already created a chant.

“Who rides, dogs ride!,” he said. “It brings everyone together.”

-----

2020-21 Stanislaus District Signees

Athlete SchoolSport College
Cameron ButlerBig Valley ChristianBaseballCal Poly San Luis Obispo
Wyatt ThamesBig Valley ChristianBaseballBiola University
Hannah CastillonCentral CatholicVolleyballCal State Monterey Bay
Julius LewisCentral CatholicFootballFresno State
Joecellia RobertsCentral CatholicSoftballUniversity of San Diego
Brett ZimmermanGregoriBaseballLoyola Marymount
Olivia KellerGregoriVolleyballCal Poly San Luis Obispo
Madison KackleyGregoriCross Country/TrackUC Davis
Genavieve FontesHilmarSoccerUC Davis
Mikela LabnoHilmarVolleyballSan Diego State
Jaden PhillipsModesto ChristianBasketballUniversity of the Pacific
Chris FanModesto ChristianBasketballEastern Washington
Ryan MeyerOakdaleGolfUniversity of Arizona
Sydney ThomasonRiponSoftballUniversity of Nebraska-Kearney
Dominic RodriguezTurlockBaseballFresno State
Related stories from Modesto Bee
Profile Image of Julian A. Lopez
Julian A. Lopez
Julian A. Lopez has been covering local sports for The Modesto Bee since August 2018. He graduated from Arizona State in 2016 with a BA in Journalism.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service