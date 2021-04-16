High School Football

Modesto Bee’s Best: Hughson’s Nolan Rawe is The Bee’s Week 4 Prep of the Week

We asked Stanislaus District football fans who the top football player was in Week 4 of the 2021 spring season?

The fans voted over 7,600 times.

Hughson senior Nolan Rawe returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown in the Huskies’ 34-12 win over Orestimba.

Thanks so much for your participation and making The Bee the one-stop shop (stories, scores, video, photos, polls) for high school football coverage in the Stanislaus District!

