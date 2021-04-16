Games to watch: Top Stanislaus District high school football matchups for Week 5

And just like that, it’s almost over.

This is the final week of the 2021 high school football spring season and some teams could finish with a 5-0 record.

Here are the games to watch for Week 5:

Friday

Turlock (4-0) at Pitman (2-2), 7 p.m. at Joe Debely Stadium

It’s the 17th edition of the Harvest Bowl between the two rivals, who are separated by less than five miles.

According to Turlock Journal reporter Angelina Martin, the teams have split the previous 16 meetings.

However, the Bulldogs have dominated the last six matchups, outscoring the Pride, 209-74.

Turlock has rolled through the Central California Athletic League this year by a combined score of 209-56.

Pitman’s two-game winning streak was snapped last week in a 26-14 loss to Downey.

Senior running backs Jesse Luna and Sergio Romo will need to have to big games for the Pride against the stingy Turlock defense.

Pacheco (2-1) at Central Valley (4-0), 7 p.m. at Ceres High School

How about those Hawks under first-year coach Derrick Goblirsch?

The Hawks’ defense are allowing just over 11 points per game and senior Isaiah Hidalgo is having another stellar season.

He has 829 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in four games.

Pacheco had to cancel last week’s game against Beyer at the last minute due to a positive coronavirus test.

Sierra (1-3) at Escalon (1-1), 7 p.m. at Escalon High School

It’s a matchup of defending CIF Sac-Joaquin Section champions and the final time two star running backs with suit up for their schools.

Senior running back Luke Anderson has 31 rushing touchdowns in his three years with the Cougars and averages nearly six yards per carry.

Kimoni Stanley is Sierra’s all-time rushing yardage leader with over 3,600 yards and 50 touchdowns but missed last Friday’s game against Kimball with an ankle injury.

Escalon beat Ripon, 10-7, last Saturday and Cougars coach Andrew Beam will hope the offense looks better after squandering a couple of scoring opportunities.

Merced (3-1) at Oakdale (3-1), 7 p.m. at Oakdale High School

Oakdale’s original opponent, Ripon, had some testing issues so the Mustangs will host the Bears.

Oakdale lost to Manteca, 26-23, as the offense struggled.

Merced has won two in a row, including a 33-7 victory over Golden Valley last week.

I’ll make a prediction here: Oakdale senior running back Zeke Saffar scores a touchdown in his final game.

Saturday

Hughson (4-0) at Kimball (3-1), 7 p.m. at Kimball High School

It will be a matchup of strengths between Kimball’s offense (44 points per game) and Hughson’s defense (10 points allowed per game).

Jaguars junior quarterback Nick Coronado has 17 passing touchdowns including seven in a 62-56 win over Patterson on April 1.

Senior running back Alonzo Jackson has 540 rushing yards and six touchdowns and had 179 yards and three touchdowns in a 46-13 win over Sierra last week.

The Huskies like to run the ball and six different players have at least one rushing touchdown.

----

Stanislaus District Week 5 Football Schedule

Friday

All games at 7 p.m.

CCAL

Turlock at Pitman (at Joe Debely Stadium)

Gregori at Enochs (at Downey HS)

WAC

Ceres at Los Banos

Mountain House at Patterson

Pacheco at Central Valley (at Ceres HS)

VOL

Sierra at Escalon

CCC

Hilmar at Golden Valley

SL

Waterford at Denair

CCAA

Delhi at Big Valley Christian

Non-League

Buhach Colony at Central Catholic

Merced at Oakdale

Saturday

Non-League

Hughson at Kimball