High School Football

Modesto Bee’s Best: Gregori’s Cruz Marines is The Bee’s Week 1 Prep of the Week

We asked Stanislaus District football fans who the top football player was in Week 1 of the 2021 spring season?

The fans voted over 6,500 times.

The winner?

Screen Shot 2021-03-26 at 10.29.20 AM.png
Week 1 Poll Winner

Gregori junior Cruz Marines was 6 of 12 for 198 yards and four touchdowns and added nine carries for 118 yards in Gregori’s 54-20 win over Modesto.

Thanks so much for your participation and making The Bee the one-stop shop (stories, scores, video, photos, polls) for high school football coverage in the Stanislaus District!

Related stories from Modesto Bee
Profile Image of Julian A. Lopez
Julian A. Lopez
Julian A. Lopez has been covering local sports for The Modesto Bee since August 2018. He graduated from Arizona State in 2016 with a BA in Journalism.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service