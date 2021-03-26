Modesto Bee’s Best: Gregori’s Cruz Marines is The Bee’s Week 1 Prep of the Week

We asked Stanislaus District football fans who the top football player was in Week 1 of the 2021 spring season?

The fans voted over 6,500 times.

The winner?

Week 1 Poll Winner

Gregori junior Cruz Marines was 6 of 12 for 198 yards and four touchdowns and added nine carries for 118 yards in Gregori’s 54-20 win over Modesto.

