Roundup: Oakdale beats Escalon in a thriller; Central Catholic and Gregori both win

Oakdale and Escalon player warm up before the Valley Oak League game in Oakdale, Calif., on Friday, March 19, 2021. Oakdale won the game 38-35. aalfaro@modbee.com

The Escalon and Oakdale High football programs played a thriller at the Corral on Friday as the Mustangs fought a late Cougars comeback to win, 38-35.

“It was great to be back on the field after 15 months,” Mustangs junior quarterback Jackson Holt said. “It was a great game between two physical teams.”

Mustangs (1-0) junior quarterback Titan Ginger had a 92-yard interception return for a touchdown to give Oakdale a 38-20 lead entering the fourth quarter.

However, behind senior quarterback Ty Harris and senior running back Luke Anderson, the Cougars (0-1) scored 15 unanswered but had their final drive stall around midfield with a little over a minute remaining in the game.

“What a game,” Cougars coach Andrew Beam said via text late Friday night. “Loved the competition and loved how our boys fought and persevered.”

Anderson had 16 carries for 92 yards and three touchdowns and Harris had 283 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Holt finished with 263 passing yards and one touchdown.

“One thing I would say is these two towns deserve to see this game in person and maybe we need to run it back again next year,” Beam said.

East Union 37, Ripon 6: The Lancers (1-0) scored 32 points in the second half in their victory over the Indians (0-1) on Thursday.

Ripon senior quarterback Aaron Wood had a 14-yard touchdown pass to junior Bronson Burrow in the second quarter but the offense struggled throughout the night.

“We don’t have 50 guys on the sideline and we ran out of gas and they came out and punched us in the mouth in the second half and we didn’t respond very well,” Indians coach Chris Musseman said in an interview with the Manteca Bulletin. “I didn’t prepare them well and we didn’t play well and that’s on me.”

Gregori 54, Modesto 20: Senior running back Isaac Herman had a 60-yard touchdown for the Jaguars (1-0) in their win over the Panthers (0-1).

Pitman, Enochs: Score not reported as of 1 a.m. Saturday.

Central Catholic 28, Bellarmine 21: The Raiders (1-0) rebounded from a 21-0 deficit to beat Bellarmine (0-1). The victory was Roger Canepa’s 250th career win.

Central Valley 42, Johansen 6: Senior Isaiah Hidalgo had four total touchdowns (three rushing and one passing) for the Hawks (1-0) in their win over the Vikings (0-1).

Ceres 34, Davis 32 : The Bulldogs (1-0) beat the Spartans (0-1) in a Western Athletic Conference showdown.

Hilmar 35, Atwater 19: Hilmar (1-0) senior quarterback Seth Miguel had three touchdown passes, including two to sophomore Cannon Ireland. Yellowjackets senior Owen Vega and junior Lane Cardozo each returned interceptions for a touchdown.

Orestimba 51, Denair 6: Juniors JD Horton, Lazs King, and Jayden Vargas each had two touchdowns in the Warriors (1-0) win over the Coyotes (0-1).

Hughson 38, Waterford 12: The Huskies (1-0) scored in every quarter, including 16 points in the fourth in their win over the Wildcats (0-1).

Summerville 19, Big Valley Christian 16: Seniors Andrew Contreras and Josh Petero each had rushing touchdowns in the loss for the Lions (0-1) on Thursday.