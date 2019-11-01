High School Football

And the Bee’s Player of the Week is ...

We asked Stanislaus District football fans who the top football player was in Week 10 of the 2019 season?

The fans voted nearly 18,500 times.

The winner?

Screen Shot 2019-10-31 at 12.06.16 PM.png

Big Valley Christian junior defensive end Spencer Cox was a defensive nightmare for Brookside Christian in the Lions’ 49-8 win last Friday. He had eight tackles, 6 1/2 tackles for a loss, and 1 1/2 sacks.

Thanks so much for your participation and making The Bee the one-stop shop (stories, scores, video, photos, polls) for high school football coverage in the Stanislaus District!

Related stories from Modesto Bee
Profile Image of Julian A. Lopez
Julian A. Lopez
Julian A. Lopez has been covering local sports for The Modesto Bee since August 2018. He graduated from Arizona State in 2016 with a BA in Journalism.
  Comments  