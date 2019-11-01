And the Bee’s Player of the Week is ...

We asked Stanislaus District football fans who the top football player was in Week 10 of the 2019 season?

The fans voted nearly 18,500 times.

The winner?

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Big Valley Christian junior defensive end Spencer Cox was a defensive nightmare for Brookside Christian in the Lions’ 49-8 win last Friday. He had eight tackles, 6 1/2 tackles for a loss, and 1 1/2 sacks.

Thanks so much for your participation and making The Bee the one-stop shop (stories, scores, video, photos, polls) for high school football coverage in the Stanislaus District!