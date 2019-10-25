Roundup: Big Valley Christian wins share of CCAA title; Sonora’s MLL streak ends.

Beyer High running back, Darius Murphy was hard for Pacheco High to stop Friday night, Oct. 25, 2019 at Veterans Stadium in Los Banos. Beyer defeated Pacheco 22-16. glieb@losbanosenterprise.com

Big Valley Christian (3-0, 5-4) clinched at least a share of the Central California Athletic League title for the second year in a row with a 49-8 win over Brookside Christian on Friday.

With the win, the Lions also clinched a spot in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division VII playoffs.

“We came out strong right from the beginning and didn’t let up,” Lions coach Brian Berkefeld said. “They are continuing to improve and are excited about the direction we are heading.”

The Lions led 22-8 after one quarter and 35-8 at halftime.

Lions junior running back Joshua Petero had 83 rushing yards and three touchdowns and junior defensive lineman Spencer Cox had six tackles for a loss.

Big Valley Christian hosts Delta Charter next week.

The Lions won the CCAA title outright last year.

Downey 43, Pitman 6: The Knights (3-1 Central California Athletic League, 6-3) have outscored opponents 135-46 during their three-game winning streak.

Enochs 56, Modesto 0: Eagles (2-2 CCAL, 5-4) junior running back Joshua Quintana had 179 total yards and three touchdowns in the victory over the Panthers (0-4, 1-8).

Beyer 22, Pacheco 16: Beyer (5-1 Western Athletic Conference, 6-3) sophomore wide receiver Darius Murphy had two rushing touchdowns in the victory. The Patriots host Johansen next week with the winner qualifying for the playoffs.

Central Catholic 71, Kimball 31: Central Catholic (5-0 Valley Oak League, 5-4) senior quarterback Dalton Durossette threw for three touchdowns and rushed for one in the win. The Raiders host Oakdale next week.

Ripon 38, Hughson 14: Indians (4-1 Trans-Valley League, 8-1) senior running back Danny Hernandez had two rushing touchdowns in the win.

Escalon 55, Livingston 24: Cougars (4-1 TVL, 8-1) senior running back Kaden Christensen had 343 total yards and five touchdowns in the win. He had two rushing touchdowns, two receiving scores and a 78-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Cougars senior defensive lineman Damien Tom had a fumble recovery on first play of game and returned it 61 yards for a touchdown.

Hilmar 49, Riverbank 7: Yellowjackets (4-1 TVL, 8-1) senior linebacker John Alamo had a 1-yard interception return for a touchdown in their win over the Bruins (0-6, 0-10).

Amador 49, Sonora 14: The Wildcats (3-1, 4-5) suffered their first Mother Lode League loss since joining the MLL in 2014. Sonora trailed 28-7 at half.

Ripon Christian 35, Le Grand 7: Knights (6-0 Southern League, 8-1) senior running back Sean McGovern had four rushing touchdowns in the win.

Denair 14, Mariposa 13: Mariposa missed a field goal with under a minute left as the Coyotes (5-1 SL, 7-2) won their fourth straight.

Gustine 52, Waterford 7: Waterford (1-5 SL, 3-6) lost its fourth straight game and trailed 28-7 at half.

Orestimba 20, Delhi 9: The Warriors (3-3 SL, 5-4) won their final regular season home game and ended the season 4-1 at home.

Mountain House 50, Ceres 35: Bulldogs (0-6 WAC, 0-9) senior wide receiver Fernando Sosa had a 80-yard touchdown reception in the loss.

Central Valley 49, El Capitan 17: Hawks (2-4 Central California Conference, 4-6) junior running back Isaiah Hidalgo had four touchdowns in the win.