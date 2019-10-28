Poll: Who was the Stanislaus District’s top performer in Week 10 of the 2019 season?

It’s time to vote of the Stanislaus District Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. 25.

Vote as often as you’d like. Voting closes Thursday at noon. We’ll post the winner on Friday at noon.

Here are the nominees:

Big Valley Christian junior defensive end Spencer Cox: Cox was a defensive nightmare for Brookside Christian in the Lions’ 49-8 win last Friday. He had eight tackles, 6 1/2 tackles for a loss, and 1 1/2 sacks.

Enochs junior running back Joshua Quintana: Quintana had a big night in the Eagles’ 56-0 win over Modesto. He had 179 total yards and three touchdowns and has four touchdowns this year.

Escalon senior running back Kaden Christensen: Christensen put on a show in the Cougars’ 55-24 win over Livingston. He had 343 total yards and five touchdowns. He had two rushing touchdowns, two receiving scores and a 78-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.