The final week of the regular season: Games to Watch with Predictions for Week 11

It’s the final week of the regular season in the Stainslaus District and several teams are vying for playoff spots.

The Bee’s sports reporter Julian A. Lopez and football writer Jim Silva highlight their games to watch this week along with predictions: (Note: They do not predict games they will be covering):

Name Last Week Overall Jim Silva 5-1 38-10 Julian A. Lopez 4-2 31-18

No. 18 Oakdale (4-1, 6-3) at No. 17 Central Catholic (5-0, 5-4), 7 p.m. at Central Catholic High School

There is not a lot that needs to be said about this matchup.

Two premier programs face off with a Valley Oak League title on the line and hopes for a high seed when the playoffs are released on Sunday.

They have split the last four meetings.

Jim Silva: Central Catholic 28, Oakdale 24. The Raiders have righted the ship after an 0-4 start and get a slight edge in this traditional matchup because of home-field advantage.

Julian A. Lopez: Covering game

Johansen (5-1, 7-2) at Beyer (5-1, 5-4), 7 p.m. at Johansen High School

Johansen can clinch a playoff berth for the first time since 2008 with a win while the Patriots haven’t won a league title since 2015, when they won a share of the Modesto Metro Conference.

The teams are in a three-way tie with Los Banos (5-1, 5-4) for the Western Athletic Conference lead.

Beyer beat Pacheco last week while Johansen beat Davis.

Even though they will be the away team, the Vikings are 5-0 at Dan Gonsalves Stadium in 2019.

JS: Covering game.

JL: Beyer 31, Johansen 28: This game is truly a toss-up. Patriots sophomore Darius Murphy has yet to be slowed down this year.

Enochs (1-3, 4-5) at Gregori (2-2, 5-4), 7 p.m. at Gregori High School

On Wednesday, Enochs announced it had forfeited its Oct. 4 win over Pitman after the school discovered they had used an ineligible player.

Both teams need a win to have a shot at the playoffs with the Jaguars currently No. 12 in CalPreps rankings and Enochs at No. 14.

Enochs last beat Gregori in 2013.

JS: Enochs 24, Gregori 21. The Eagles have been one of the pleasant surprises this season, so I’m going to give them the edge in their regular season finale. Should be a good game.

JL: Gregori 28, Enochs 24: I liked what I saw from the Jaguars in the second half last week. The Jaguars need to get senior running back Titus Rhiney more touches.

No. 4 Hilmar (4-1, 8-1) at Livingston (3-2, 6-3), 7 p.m. at Livingston High School

Quietly, Hilmar has had another successful regular season.

The Yellowjackets are allowing 11 points per game and senior defensive lineman Esteban Juarez has 4-1/2 sacks.

Wolves sophomore quarterback Rocklin Baptista has 22 touchdowns and six interceptions.

JS: Hilmar 48, Livingston 21. The Wolves have been surprisingly competitive this season, but the Yellowjackets are simply too good.

JL: Hilmar 44, Livingston 17: The Yellowjackets will clinch a share of the Trans-Valley League title with a win.

Hughson (2-3, 4-5) at No. 3 Escalon (4-1, 8-1), 7 p.m. at Escalon High School

Like Hilmar, Escalon can clinch a share of the TVL title with a victory along with Ripon, which hosts Modesto Christian.

The Cougars are averaging 319 rushing yards per game and nearly nine yards per carry.

Hughson has lost two in a row and the Huskies last beat Escalon in 2015.

JS: Escalon 48, Hughson 14. The Huskies hung with Ripon last week, but the Cougars are playing mad after that loss to Ripon a few weeks ago.

JL: Escalon 35, Hughson 10: The Huskies end the regular season with three games against the TVL heavyweights. Cougars senior running back Colton Panero has two rushing touchdowns in the win.

Week 11 Schedule, Nov. 1

7 p.m.: Johansen at Beyer (JHS), Modesto at Downey, Enochs at Gregori, Davis at Ceres, Oakdale at Central Catholic, Modesto Christian at Ripon, Delta Charter-Tracy at Big Valley Christian, Pitman at Turlock, El Capitan at Patterson, Hilmar at Livingston, Escalon at Hughson, Weston Ranch at Sierra, East Union at Manteca, Sonora at Summerville

7:15 p.m.: Denair at Waterford, Orestimba at Gustine

7:30 p.m.: Ripon Christian at Delhi

Bye: Central Valley, Riverbank, Kimball