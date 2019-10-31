CC’s Canepa and Oakdale’s Merzon give their thoughts ahead of Friday’s big game

Oakdale head coach Trent Merzon talks to his players during a timeout in a game between Oakdale High School and Liberty High School at Oakdale High School in Oakdale California on August 30, 2019. jwestberg@modbee.com

Before the team’s Monday practice on Sept. 16, Central Catholic coach Roger Canepa wrote down the Raiders’ league opponents’ records on a whiteboard.

The Raiders were 0-4 but Canepa told the team, “Nobody goes to the playoffs from the preseason.”

Since then, the Raiders have won five in a row and No. 17 Central Catholic (5-0, 5-4) hosts No. 18 Oakdale (4-1, 6-3) on Friday at 7 p.m.

The Raiders can clinch their second straight Valley Oak League title with a win while the Mustangs can clinch a share of the championship with a win. If Oakdale wins and Manteca beats East Union, there will be a three-way title for the VOL.

“We don’t want to share with anybody,” Canepa said. “There aren’t many teams that go 0-4 and then win league.”

Canepa said the Raiders’ 27-26 win over Manteca on Sept. 26 was the deciding game for the season.

“If we would have lost, the best we could have done is 5-5 and barely make the playoffs,” he said.

The last four meetings between the two VOL powers have decided the league title with the teams splitting the series.

Merzon excited for opportunity: Oakdale has started 13 or more underclassmen each game this year and Mustangs coach Trent Merzon said each game they are gaining more experience.

“Our No. 1 goal is to win a VOL title,” Merzon said. “It’s a big part of what we are trying to accomplish.”

After starting the season 2-2, the Mustangs have won four of their last five with the loss coming against Manteca on Oct. 4.

In the past matchups with Central Catholic, Merzon said, “You could count the number of passing plays between the teams on both hands” but Friday might be a little different.

“The ball is going to be in the air quite a bit,” Merzon said. “We can’t let No. 11 (Sithri Price) beat us.”

Merzon said Raiders senior Dalton Durossette is one of the best quarterbacks in the area and he also likes the growth he’s seen from his sophomore quarterback, Jackson Holt.

“He takes chances and he gets up after getting knocked down,” Merzon said. “I love his approach daily.”

Despite the game possibly featuring more passing plays, Merzon said the key to victory is simple:

“We need to stop the run and run the ball and not allow big plays,” he said.